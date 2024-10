India should invest in resource-rich, friendly nations to source critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel, says the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). From pv magazine India India must carefully craft its import strategy to navigate potential trade risks while maintaining international ties for procuring minerals essential to its energy transition, according to a new report by IEEFA. The report analyzes five critical minerals - cobalt, copper, graphite, lithium, and nickel - assessing import dependency, trade dynamics, domestic availability, and global ...

