PR Newswire
29.10.2024 10:36 Uhr
Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Antai College Advisory Board Meeting 2024, The 10th International Business School Shanghai Conference held at ACEM, bring Chinese business practices with Huawei and NIO

SHANGHAI, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th International Business School Shanghai Conference was held at Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM), Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), on October 23-25. Under the theme "Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Business," the conference brought together over 200 business school deans, renowned scholars, and entrepreneurs from more than 30 countries and regions.

CHEN Fangruo From ACEM, Wharton's deans Dr. Erika H. James and Dr. Eric Bradlow, Dr. Andrea Sironi from Bocconi University, Dr. Jikyeong Kang from Asian Institute of Management, Dr. Madhav V. Rajan from Chicago Booth, and Academician Dr. E Weinan from Chinese Academy of Sciences gave speeches on AI and business.

Through the plenary session, parallel sessions, round-table discussions, and entrepreneurial dialogues, participants engaged in profound discussions on various topics including AI-driven educational innovation, business school development, and sustainability and social responsibility.

CHEN Fangruo, Dean of ACEM, emphasized ACEM's commitment to its "Cross-disciplinary Integration and Knowledge in Action" strategy, promoting deep integration of industry, academia, and research while exploring AI-enabled innovation in business education.

The plenary session featured distinguished speakers including Dr. Erika H. James and Dr. Eric Bradlow from the Wharton School, Dr. Andrea Sironi from Bocconi University, Dr. Jikyeong Kang from Asian Institute of Management, Dr. Madhav V. Rajan from Chicago Booth, and Academician Dr. E Weinan from Chinese Academy of Sciences.

In their dialogue, Wharton's deans stressed that AI is not merely a technology but a transformative force in business education.

Academician E Weinan suggested that business school education should become an essential component of university general education.

The Entrepreneurs' Dialogue was presented by William Li, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of NIO. Based on deep insights into intelligence and electrification, NIO has consistently invested in technology development, user community building, creating the NIO story. He emphasized that AI is a field that all industries, including education, must embrace, adapt to, and ultimately lead.

Participating deans visited Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. to strengthen academia-industry collaboration, gaining new perspectives for curriculum design and talent development.

The International Advisory Board Meeting 2024 of ACEM was held on October 26. 12 distinguished representatives, including presidents of renowned universities, deans of leading business schools, business education experts, and multinational corporate executives, attended the meeting to review the college's development and provide strategic advice for its future growth.

ZHOU Cheng, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of SJTU, highlighted SJTU's and ACEM's commitment to international collaboration and acknowledged the crucial role of the Meeting in the college's development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542746/6.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antai-college-advisory-board-meeting-2024-the-10th-international-business-school-shanghai-conference-held-at-acem-bring-chinese-business-practices-with-huawei-and-nio-302289849.html

