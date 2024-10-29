Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
WKN: A2QJRW | ISIN: SE0015244520 | Ticker-Symbol: BIX0
München
29.10.24
08:02 Uhr
3,970 Euro
+0,140
+3,66 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
29.10.2024 10:50 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BioInvent International: Invitation to Presentation of BioInvent's Interim Report January - September 2024

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) invites investors, analysts and the press to a presentation of the interim report January- September 2024 at 5:00 pm CET on Thursday October 31. The report will be published at 8:00 am CET the same day.

BioInvent's CEO Martin Welschof will present the report together with CFO Stefan Ericsson. The presentation will be held in English.

When: Thursday October 31, 2024, at 5:00 pm CET

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.
https://ir.financialhearings.com/bioinvent-q3-report-2024

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048633

The conference call will be made available on the company website after the call.

About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com . Follow us on the social media platform X: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander
Senior Director Investor Relations
+46 (0)46 286 85 50
cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

Attachments

Invitation to presentation of BioInvent's Interim report January - September 2024

SOURCE: BioInvent International



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
