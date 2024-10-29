Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005 | Ticker-Symbol: APC
Tradegate
29.10.24
12:09 Uhr
214,85 Euro
-0,55
-0,26 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
214,85214,9512:12
214,80214,9012:12
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 10:54 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tap to Pay on iPhone now available to customers in Sweden, Ireland, Austria, Romania and Czech Republic with SumUp

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available for SumUp customers in Sweden, Ireland, Austria, Czech Republic and Romania. Using Tap to Pay on iPhone, SumUp merchants can now seamlessly accept contactless payments, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the free SumUp iOS app, with no additional hardware needed.

SumUp Logo (PRNewsfoto/SumUp)

The availability for SumUp customers means that merchants - even the smallest, or most recently launched ventures - can accept contactless payments anywhere, as long as they have a compatible iPhone and the SumUp iOS app. Tap to Pay on iPhone can be an ideal stepping stone for nano merchants as they look to scale their business and consider payment solutions, alongside other business tools. Tap to Pay on iPhone can also complement and extend existing point of sale systems - for example, by service staff at eateries. The service is therefore an important step in democratising digital payments, something which SumUp has pioneered and led for over a decade.

Marc-Alexander Christ, co-founder of SumUp, said: "SumUp is pleased to announce the availability of Tap to Pay on iPhone for merchants in more markets across Europe . Our mission is to make business simple for our merchants and this roll-out is an extension of our existing work supporting SMEs and merchants of all sizes to get paid. Importantly, Tap to Pay on iPhone is easy, secure and private. I am especially pleased with the exceptional functionality of the product and the fact it lowers barriers to entry, with the potential to fuel entrepreneurship."

Tap to Pay on iPhone uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep business and customer data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple does not store card numbers or transaction information on the device or on Apple servers.

Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets. SumUp merchants will have the ability to activate Tap to Pay on iPhone directly within the app settings.

The service is available for those with an iPhone XS or later, running the latest version of iOS.

SumUp has always championed businesses of all sizes. With a portfolio of products, from card readers to invoicing, the online store builder to a business account (and so much more), SumUp makes it easier for merchants to get paid doing what they love. As the needs and demands of business have evolved since the company's founding in 2012, SumUp has diversified its product suite and expanded its solutions ecosystem.

About SumUp

SumUp is a leading global financial technology company driven by the purpose of levelling the playing field for small businesses. Founded in 2012, SumUp is the financial partner for more than 4 million small merchants in 36 markets worldwide, helping them start, run and grow their business. Through its SuperApp, SumUp can provide merchants with a free business account and card, an online store, and an invoicing solution - as well as in-person and remote payment acceptance seamlessly integrated with SumUp's card terminals and point-of-sale registers. SumUp is committed to leveraging its success to make the world a better place, pledging to donate 1% of its revenue to support environmental causes and advocating for educational and entrepreneurial projects around the world. In 2023 SumUp was recognised as a Top Global Employer for inclusion by the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index.

For more information, please visit www.sumup.com/sv-se

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540549/Apple_Tap_to_Pay.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540548/SumUp_Logo.jpg

Contact Details:
Gabriel Destremaut, press@sumup.com

Tap to Pay on iPhone with SumUp

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tap-to-pay-on-iphone-now-available-to-customers-in-sweden-ireland-austria-romania-and-czech-republic-with-sumup-302289863.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.