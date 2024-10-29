Australian battery tech company Li-S Energy has announced a major improvement in the performance of its lithium-sulfur battery technology, with its latest iteration achieving an energy density close to 500 Wh per kg. From pv magazine Australia Australia's Li-S Energy said it has manufactured full-size 10 Ah semi-solid-state cells that deliver an energy density of 498 Wh/kg on first discharge and 456 Wh/kg after formation cycling, with the cells continuing to cycle in ongoing testing. The Brisbane-based company said the cells delivering this performance incorporate its third-generation, semi-solid-state ...

