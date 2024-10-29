The new electrolyzer is designed to match the performance of established PEM electrolyzers. Its anode catalyst consists of inexpensive nickel double hydroxide compounds with iron, cobalt or manganese. From pv magazine Germany Researchers from the TU Berlin, the Helmholtz Center Berlin, the Institute of Microsystems Technology (IMTEK) at the University of Freiburg and Siemens Energy have developed a highly efficient alkaline membrane electrolyzer and presented it in the journal "Nature Catalysis. " "Recent efforts in the field of anion exchange membrane water electrolysis focus on developing superior ...

