Netcracker to Focus on Utilizing AI and GenAI to Increase Network Automation and Capitalize on Opportunities in the Digital Market

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in TM Forum's Innovate Asia 2024 on November 5-7 in Bangkok.

Netcracker is a Platinum sponsor of the event and will exhibit at Booth #53, where it will demonstrate its suite of industry-leading cloud-native solutions, including the GenAI Telco Solution and Intelligent Operations Automation. These solutions allow CSPs to harness the power of AI and automation to accelerate operational efficiency, detect network issues before they arise, optimize service and provide an exceptional customer experience.

Netcracker will also participate in the following speaking sessions:

Keynote Presentation: Enabling the AI-driven Digital Economy

Tuesday, November 5 11:00 a.m. ICT

Speakers:

Vikram Sinha, President Director CEO, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Ari Banerjee, SVP Strategy, Netcracker Technology

Panel: Business and Operational Excellence for a Thriving Digital Economy

Wednesday, November 6 11:00 a.m. ICT

Speakers:

Hitesh Kumar, Vice President Head of Digital Transformation, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Arjay Panganiban, Head of OSS Architecture, Globe Telecom

Sue White, Head of Strategy Portfolio Marketing, Netcracker Technology

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241029260097/en/

Contacts:

Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com