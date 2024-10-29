Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless ecommerce personalization, today announced it has partnered with Planet, a leading provider of integrated payments and software platforms for retailers. Together, the companies will unlock more personalized, AI-powered ecommerce for businesses around the world offering a composable solution that connects the customer journey across the online and in-store shopping experience.

Bloomreach offers solutions across marketing automation, search, and content management that allow businesses to drive measurable revenue growth. A member of the MACH Alliance, its solutions enable businesses to build a composable commerce environment, creating a best-of-breed technology ecosystem that works best for the needs of their customers. In partnering with Planet, Bloomreach is making it even easier for businesses built on the Planet Unified Commerce platform to bring Bloomreach solutions into their technology ecosystem, with fast time to market.

The combination of Planet and Bloomreach solutions will enable businesses to extend personalization further across the shopper experience. With a unified view of customer and product data, businesses can fuel tailored experiences that connect every aspect of commerce from marketing and search to order management systems (OMS) and payments.

"Planet and Bloomreach are joining forces to offer a fully unified and composable commerce solution for retailers, especially for cooperative and independent store network models," said Luca Cassina, President, Retail, Planet. "By combining Planet's unified commerce and OMS capabilities with Bloomreach's advanced AI-driven personalization, we are poised to enable the creation of high-performing shopping channels across e-commerce and in-store. Our customers will be able to leverage stores as strategic assets to boost business growth, while effectively managing the complexities of their model."

Bloomreach personalizes the ecommerce experience. Its data engine unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the ecommerce experience becomes limitless reflecting a changing customer as they shop. Amplified by the speed and scale of Loomi AI, Bloomreach's AI for ecommerce, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an ecommerce search solution; Content, a headless CMS; and Clarity, AI-powered conversational shopping. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 1,400+ global brands including: Williams-Sonoma, Bosch, Puma, and Marks Spencer.

Planet provides integrated software, payment, and technology solutions for its customers in the Hospitality and Retail sectors and worldwide via a network of global Financial Services Partners. Planet helps its customers and partners make the most of the connected commerce revolution. Our software and payment technology enables businesses to unlock the benefits of a more connected and digital world. Founded over 35 years ago, we have evolved our services, delivering an innovative digital commerce platform that puts customer experience first. With headquarters in London and nearly 2,500 expert employees located across six continents we serve customers in over 120 markets.

