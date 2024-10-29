Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 11:06 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

G-P Named a 2024 Inc. Power Partner Awards Winner

Inclusion on the annual list underscores G-P's commitment to helping its customers hire, onboard and manage global teams

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY -- G-P (Globalization Partners), the recognized leader in global employment, announced it has been named to the 2024 Inc. Power Partner list. Inc.'s annual Power Partner awards honor B2B organizations that are dedicated to supporting their customers worldwide as they start, run and grow their businesses.

G-P, Global Made Possible

"This recognition by our customers and Inc. is a testament to our 10+ years of putting our customers first," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO, G-P. "We are committed to delivering innovative SaaS and AI global employment solutions to enable quick and compliant global hiring for our customers around the world."

Companies recognized on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from customers for helping leaders navigate business growth, from hiring to compliance to infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising and more. This year's list recognizes G-P among 359 companies in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations and productivity, as well as other critical areas of business.

In addition to being named an Inc. Power Partner, G-P's recognition extends to leader positions in all major industry analyst reports including Everest Group's Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024, NelsonHall's Global Employer of Record (EOR) Market Analysis and IEC Group's Global EOR Study 2024. The company was also recently awarded 53 badges in G2's 2024 Fall Report.

Learn more about what sets G-P apart here: www.g-p.com.

About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About G-P
G-P is the recognized leader in global employment, delivering everything companies of all sizes need to quickly and compliantly build and manage global teams in 180+ countries, regardless of entity status. G-P's industry leading SaaS-based Employer of Record (EOR), Contractor and Advisor products are backed by more than a decade of experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and insights from its proprietary generative AI knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made PossibleTM
To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542532/G_P_NEW_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/g-p-named-a-2024-inc-power-partner-awards-winner-302289359.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.