WKN: A3DSSN | ISIN: US98985Y1082
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • UBS Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings on November 12 in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
  • Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on November 19 at 4:10 pm Eastern Time (ET) in New York, NY.
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings on November 20-21 and a fireside chat on November 20 at 2:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time in London, UK.
  • Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present on December 3 in New York, NY.
  • Citi's 2024 Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a panel discussion titled: 'Novel Antibody Mechanisms in Oncology' on December 3 at 3:15 pm ET in Miami, FL.
  • 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on December 4 at 7:55 am ET in Coral Gables, FL.

About Zymeworks Inc.
Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other diseases. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary Azymetric technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz), granting each exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. Zanidatamab is currently being evaluated in multiple global clinical trials as a potential best-in-class treatment for patients with HER2-expressing cancers. A Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking accelerated approval for zanidatamab as a treatment for previously-treated, unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic HER2-positive biliary tract cancer (BTC) has been accepted and granted Priority Review. A BLA has also been accepted for review by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China. If approved, zanidatamab would be the first HER2-targeted treatment specifically approved for BTC in the U.S. and China.

Zymeworks is rapidly advancing a robust pipeline of wholly-owned product candidates, leveraging its expertise in both antibody-drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics targeting novel pathways in areas of significant unmet medical need. Phase 1 studies for ZW171 and ZW191 are now actively recruiting. In addition to Zymeworks' pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.comand follow @ZymeworksIncon X.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Shrinal Inamdar
Director, Investor Relations
?

Media Inquiries:

Diana Papove
Senior Director, Corporate Communications


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
