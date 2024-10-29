Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B583 | ISIN: LT0000104267 | Ticker-Symbol: UE3
Stuttgart
29.10.24
11:30 Uhr
8,700 Euro
+0,650
+8,07 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VILNIAUS BALDAI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VILNIAUS BALDAI AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2009,45012:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the twelve months of FY2024 ended August 31, 2024

The Group Revenue stood at 97 272 thousand EUR during September of 2023 - August of 2024, while during the same period of FY2023 revenue was 97 868 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during September of 2023 - August of 2024 was 10 806 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 1 589 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2022- August of 2023 was 1 589 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 8 772 thousand.

The Group Revenue stood at 25 460 thousand EUR during June - August of 2024, while during the same period of FY2023 revenue was 26 322 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during June - August of 2024 was 2 905 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 4 789 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during June - August of 2023 was 1 934 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 4 072 thousand EUR.

Additional information:
Head of Finance
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No: +370 5 2525700


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.