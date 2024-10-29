Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
Frankfurt
29.10.24
08:04 Uhr
2,795 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
25 Leser
Apranga Group interim information for 9 months of 2024

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 251.4 million in 9 months 2024 and increased by 8.7% comparing to corresponding period of 2023.

The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 15.2 million in 9 months of 2024. The Group made profit before income tax of EUR 15.8 million in the same period of 2023.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 31.2 million in 9 months 2024 and increased by 0.5% comparing to corresponding period of 2023.

The Group plans to reach EUR 350 million turnover (including VAT) in 2024, or by 7% higher than 2023 turnover. Considering the actual results, investment forecast has been revised. In 2024, the Group will renovate or open 18 stores. The net investment will be around EUR 8 million.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and consolidated interim report of Apranga Group for 9 months of 2024, as well as managers' confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachment. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


