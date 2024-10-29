IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA: IDEX Biometrics appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Oslo, Norway - October 29, 2024 - IDEX Biometrics has appointed Kristian Flaten as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2024.

Kristian Flaten brings over 25 years of financial leadership and experience with international business and financing, including from Asian growth markets, a strong focus for IDEX Biometrics. He has a proven track record in corporate finance, debt financing and business development in growth companies.

Kristian has a background as CFO with Quantafuel ASA, recycling plastic waste, and as VP Corporate Finance with BW Offshore, oilfield services. Additionally, he has experience from the financial sector with Export Finance Norway and Handelsbanken.

Kristian holds a Master of Science from NHH (Norwegian School of Economics), with majors in Finance and Strategy. He will be based at IDEX Biometrics headquarters in Oslo.

"We are most pleased to welcome Kristian to our executive team," says Catharina Eklof, Chief Executive Officer of IDEX Biometrics. "Bringing on Kristian is an important step in the business transformation of IDEX. Kristian comes with critical experience from growth companies and his proven track record will be key as we continue to evolve IDEX, and drive innovation in biometric platform and software solution expansion to key markets."

"I am excited to join IDEX Biometrics at this pivotal time of the company's growth journey," comments Kristian Flaten. "I look forward to working with the talented team to support the company's strategic initiatives."

Kristian Flaten is succeeding John Kurtzweil, who will continue to support the company in an advisory role. The company extends its warm gratitude to John for his excellent contributions during his tenure and for ensuring a smooth transition to Kristian.

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

