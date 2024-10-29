Real Time Technologies, Inc.: Real Time Technologies Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year as One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

RT² breaks into the top 1000 fastest growing companies with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 527%

Real Time Technologies, Inc (RT²), a leading enterprise software platform company delivering retail activation, point-of-sale (POS), business intelligence, and inventory management solutions to the wireless industry has been recognized on Inc. 5000's annual list, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. The recognition marks the company's fourth straight year on the list, at No. 962 up from No. 1,040 in 2023. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Against a backdrop of challenging market conditions for many sectors, Real Time Technologies takes pride in once again being recognized as one of America's fastest-growing private companies," remarked Omar Azrag, RT² CEO and President. "Looking ahead to Q4 and into 2025, RT² remains dedicated to the service and support of our customers who trust us to provide a world-class software and payments platform built to make their lives easier from the frontline through to the back office in thousands of locations across North America."

Real Time Technologies is trusted by tier-one telecom carriers to provide retail activation, point-of-sale (POS), payments, business intelligence, and inventory management solutions. RT² has established itself as the largest wireless retail management provider in North America, with over 14,000 wireless retailer locations. 2024 has again seen the addition of new partners, new customers, and new locations using the company's market-leading SaaS and payments platforms, with no end in sight to the explosive growth seen in recent years.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and a tight employment market. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added nearly 1 million jobs and $317 billion in revenue to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Real Time Technologies (RT²)

RT² offers the most flexible cutting-edge enterprise software and payments platform that encompass sales, inventory management, payment services, frontline employee management & engagement, business intelligence, and digital automation tools for the wireless industry. We support Fortune 500 companies unify their customer experience and remove pain points across multiple retail touch points. Now serving over 14,000 retail locations across the US, Territories, and Canada. RT² prides itself on fostering a family culture and a dynamic work environment where team members are set up to make meaningful contributions across the organization. Learn more at www.rt2.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigiousInc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

