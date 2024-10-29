DJ Ørsted to present results for first nine months of 2024 on 5 November

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Ørsted to present results for first nine months of 2024 on 5 November 29-Oct-2024 / 10:44 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2024 10:44:47 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News Ørsted will publish its results for the first nine months of 2024 on Tuesday, 5 November 2024. The results will be released at approx. 8:00 CET. In connection with the presentation of the interim report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 14:00 CET. The earnings call can be followed live at Ørsted Interim report for the first nine months of 2024 Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call at Investors | Ørsted (orsted.com) For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær + 45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig + 45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,400 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. Attachments . Ørsted to present results for first nine months of 2024 on 5 November.pdf News Source: Ørsted A/S =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: NOR TIDM: Orsted Sequence No.: 355853 EQS News ID: 2018243 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2018243&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2024 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)