Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
29.10.24
11:48 Uhr
57,38 Euro
-1,26
-2,15 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
29.10.2024 11:16 Uhr
Ørsted to present results for first nine months of 2024 on 5 November

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted to present results for first nine months of 2024 on 5 November 
29-Oct-2024 / 10:44 CET/CEST 
29.10.2024 10:44:47 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Ørsted will publish its results for the first nine months of 2024 on Tuesday, 5 November 2024. The results will be 
released at approx. 8:00 CET. 
In connection with the presentation of the interim report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on 
the same day at 14:00 CET. 
The earnings call can be followed live at Ørsted Interim report for the first nine months of 2024 
Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call at Investors | Ørsted (orsted.com) 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Carsten Birkeland Kjær 
+ 45 99 55 77 65 
cabkj@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+ 45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP 
Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its 
science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in 
Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,400 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the 
group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, 
Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Ørsted to present results for first nine months of 2024 on 5 November.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  355853 
EQS News ID:  2018243 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2024 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.