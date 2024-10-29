Auquan's AI Agents Turn Days of Manual Knowledge Work Into Minutes of High-Level Analysis

Auquan, an AI innovator for financial services, today announced a $4.5 million addition to their seed round, led by Peak XV with continued participation from Neotribe Ventures, bringing total seed funding to $8 million. Auquan is the first AI solution to leverage an AI agent architecture and retrieval augmented generation (RAG) to automate deep knowledge-intensive workflows in financial services. Twenty-five percent of the top 20 global asset managers, investment banks, and private equity firms use Auquan to unlock transformative productivity gains, make better-informed decisions faster, and outperform their competitors.

The new funding will be primarily allocated to expanding Auquan's engineering and sales teams. New hires will be at the forefront of solving some of the most complex challenges in the financial industry, working with state-of-the-art AI architectures to revolutionize how financial institutions handle deep, knowledge-intensive tasks and expanding market presence.

While horizontal generative AI tools are gaining popularity for shallow tasks like enterprise search and customer support typically limited to simple searches or single query-response interactions Auquan is designed to handle "deep work": complex, recurring, multistep workflows that are vital to business operations and demand specialized knowledge, sustained focus, and precision.

Finance teams are filled with brilliant professionals who excel at deep work, such as writing 20-50 page investment and credit memos, conducting due diligence, managing compliance, monitoring risk, and producing detailed ESG reports. While some of this work differentiates your firm, other complex and time-intensive aspects like searching through lengthy documents or drafting reports are essential yet undifferentiated.

Auquan liberates your top talent from these time-consuming yet routine aspects of deep knowledge work, enabling them to instead focus on high-value, strategic work that drives the business forward and enhances competitiveness.

"Auquan's remarkable growth and customer traction validates our belief that they're uniquely positioned to solve a critical challenge in finance: freeing highly skilled teams from the grind of wading through noisy data, performing undifferentiated work to support high-impact decisions," said Swaroop Kolluri, founder and managing partner, Neotribe. "Their RAG-based AI agent architecture is truly transformative, allowing professionals to focus on strategic, meaningful work while enabling firms to gain a competitive edge. We're thrilled to support Auquan as they revolutionize deep work productivity and decision-making in finance."

RAG-Based AI Agent Architecture and Deep Work Automation

Similar to the advanced reasoning capability seen in OpenAI's o1 model, Auquan's RAG-based architecture is designed to handle deep knowledge workflows by decomposing them into discrete tasks. These workflows in financial services can involve hundreds of parallel and sequential steps, with each output feeding into the next. This complexity requires a sophisticated approach, where the model breaks down problems into manageable parts and takes the necessary time to process each reflecting the thoughtfulness of human reasoning. Auquan's architecture is purpose-built to navigate these intricate workflows, delivering outputs that meet high standards of accuracy, comprehensiveness and trust, as demanded by clients like UBS, Federated Hermes, and BC Partners.

"In an industry where billions can be gained or lost in moments, time is the most valuable asset. Auquan gives it back," said Chandini Jain, co-founder and CEO of Auquan. "By automating the repetitive work that consumes most of the day for finance professionals, we're unleashing productivity on an industrial scale. Three years from now, the brightest minds in finance will look back and wonder why they ever had to spend days sifting through hundreds of documents and typing up lengthy reports and memos."

Transforming Days of Work Into Minutes

Auquan can generate in minutes what typically requires days of manual effort. For instance, it might traditionally take an analyst five days to research and write a 30-page draft credit memo on a company, while Auquan can generate one in five minutes with greater attention to detail and thoroughness. Auquan's customers are experiencing similar productivity gains for deep workflows such as the production of investment memos, responses to RFPs, business involvement screening, ESG performance reporting, KYB compliance screening, and others.

Industry-Leading Company and Data Coverage

Auquan processes both internal and external structured and unstructured datasets. It delivers industry-leading global coverage of public and private companies (550,000+) and public and subscription data sources (2M+) originating in more than 65 languages, including native processing for the top 30 countries by GDP and key supply chain locations. Opportunity and risk insights are automatically organized and prioritized based on unique customer priorities and mapped controversies and impact to international frameworks such as SFDR (PAI), SDGs, SASB, UNGC, and modern slavery acts (UK, Australia, German Supply Chain Act).

Product Availability, Turnkey Adoption, and Immediate ROI

Auquan is easy to adopt and use, providing turnkey support out-of-the-box for common financial services workflows with a time-to-value measured in minutes. Auquan also supports custom automation for unique workflow requirements.

Auquan is available today. To learn more about Auquan and request a demo and free trial, visit www.auquan.com/.

About Auquan

Auquan is an AI innovator automating deep work in financial services. Leading financial institutions such as UBS, Federated Hermes, and BC Partners use Auquan's SaaS-based AI solution to automate workflows for investment, credit, due diligence, risk monitoring, and ESG and make better-informed decisions faster and outperform. Auquan leverages retrieval augmented generation (RAG) and an AI agent architecture to automate complex multistep knowledge workflows and consistently produce timely, comprehensive and accurate insights that users can trust. Auquan's investors include Peak XV, Neotribe Ventures, Episode 1, and Stage 2 Capital. Auquan is headquartered in London, with locations in New York and Bangalore, India. For more information on Auquan, visit www.auquan.com, and connect with the company on LinkedIn.

Auquan Intelligence Engine is a trademark of Auquan. All other brand and solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Tags: Auquan, Peak XV, Neotribe, retrieval augmented generation, RAG, funding, AI, artificial intelligence, generative AI, financial services, fintech, know your business, ESG, greenwashing, investment banking, private equity, asset management, compliance, risk monitoring, due diligence, deep work

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241029941794/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Dottie O'Rourke

TECHMarket Communications for Auquan

650-344-1260

Auquan@techmarket.com