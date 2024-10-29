Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 11:24 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dujiangyan City Government: Dujiangyan explores business potential of giant pandas

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During International Giant Panda Day on Oct 27, Dujiangyan city in Sichuan province announced its participation in the Panda Homeland Culture Creativity Contest. Hosted by the Chengdu government, it aims to help Chengdu emerge as a leading global center for panda-themed cultural and creative initiatives.

Cultural and creative industry leaders and artists at the Dujiangyan Panda Creative Project press conference on Oct 27.

As an important part of Dujiangyan Panda Creative Project, Dujiangyan will select a giant panda to be its ambassador, with the help of the National Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda. This panda will inspire a unique IP system blending Dujiangyan's history, culture and environment to enhance the city's branding efforts.

The city will engage participants in a variety of categories like sculpture, painting, video, design and others to showcase the diverse cultural value of the giant panda IP, promoting its use in public spaces, tourism and digital applications.

A local cultural and tourism group will spearhead a platform for giant panda cultural innovation, fostering collaboration and mutual benefit among participants. The identity of the panda that will represent Dujiangyan city is to be released soon.

Li Yue, director of Dujiangyan's publicity department, said Dujiangyan will boost the giant panda IP culture, strengthen the panda cultural industry and help Chengdu become a global giant panda cultural hub, showcasing the city as a key player.

During the subsequent giant panda cultural and creative IP creation salon, domestic cultural and creative industry leaders and artists discussed the creation and realization of giant panda cultural and creative IPs.

Zhou Xiaodong, general manager of Chengdu Dujiangyan Investment Development Group, named collaboration opportunities for the Dujiangyan giant panda project. The group plans to create giant panda-themed establishments in the city, including restaurants, hotels and cultural venues.

In recent years, Dujiangyan has been developing giant panda-themed tourism, hosting various events and creating related brands. It has been named as the best site for the giant panda national park pilot and was chosen as a model city for promoting giant panda-friendly products.

Fu Yuxiang, a renowned international sculptor and co-chairman of the Panda Homeland Culture Creativity Contest, invited global creators to showcase forward-thinking, innovative works that bring the giant panda onto the world stage.

So far, more than 100 artists, creative experts and businesses from countries and regions including Japan, the United States, Uruguay and Norway have participated in the contest.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542995/Cultural_and_creative_industry_leaders_and_artists_at_the_Dujiangyan_Panda_Creative_Project_press_co.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dujiangyan-explores-business-potential-of-giant-pandas-302289894.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.