Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A40DLK | ISIN: US8631821019 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.10.24
14:39 Uhr
12,730 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
29.10.2024 12:02 Uhr
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc.: Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

SOUTH BEND, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:STRW) (the "Company") announced today, that it will issue its third quarter 2024 earnings release on November 11, 2024, before the start of trading.

On Monday, November 11 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company invites current and prospective investors to join the management team on a conference call/webcast to discuss the 2024 third quarter results.

The dial-in number for U.S. participants is 888-506-0062 and the conference ID number is 542004. The webcast URL is https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3065/51349.

A digital replay of the call will be available on the above site and our website at www.strawberryfieldsreit.com.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 115 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,900+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 115 healthcare facilities comprise 104 skilled nursing facilities, nine assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

Investor Relations:
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc.
IR@sfreit.com
+1 (773) 747-4100 x422

SOURCE: Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
