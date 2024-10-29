Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A0RPMU | ISIN: GB00B54X0432 | Ticker-Symbol: NYA1
Frankfurt
29.10.24
09:21 Uhr
0,242 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 12:06 Uhr
117 Leser
Corero Network Security Introduces Corero Observability & Resiliency Ecosystem (CORE)

New Platform Provides Real-Time Traffic Analytics, Threat Intelligence, Application Layer Protection, and Anti-Bot DDoS Defense To Enhance Service Availability and Security

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQB: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, announces the launch of its new cloud-based availability protection platform, CORE. CORE by Corero Network Security is a cloud-based availability protection platform designed to seamlessly enhance a company's existing security infrastructure. It delivers advanced defense, leveraging existing infrastructure, offering flexibility and cost-efficiency to keep an organization secure and agile.


Corero CORE leverages comprehensive data lake(s) by gathering feeds from multiple sources across a network and generating AI/ML-assisted insights, turning isolated security events into actionable intelligence. This enables smarter coordination across a customer's network, making their ecosystem more resilient against threats to service availability.

Vendor-agnostic and highly adaptive, Corero CORE effortlessly integrates with third-party tools and existing infrastructure. In its initial release, CORE will deliver advanced capabilities - real-time rich traffic analytics, threat intelligence, application layer protection, and anti-bot DDoS defense - ensuring services are available and secure.

Corero CORE marks the company's first expansion beyond DDoS, demonstrating its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of current and new customers. The launch strengthens Corero's position as a true innovator in service availability protection.

"We are incredibly excited to bring this cutting-edge platform to market, expanding our capabilities and helping customers optimize their security investments," said Carl Herberger, Chief Executive Officer at Corero Network Security. "This platform delivers the adaptive and advanced solutions today's businesses need, along with the peace of mind that comes with comprehensive protection. This will simultaneously allow us to penetrate our targeted addressable market more effectively while at the same time giving our competitors' customers a compelling choice with the Corero Network Security solution."

Designed as a SaaS platform for ultimate flexibility, Corero CORE bridges visibility and protection gaps without adding complexity. It optimizes security investments and offers peace of mind with a subscription-based model that reduces vendor lock-in. Ideal for businesses seeking enhanced availability and traffic visibility, Corero CORE allows organizations to stay ahead of threats and maximize their network's potential - all without additional hardware.

Learn more about the new availability protection platform here.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB market (OTCQB: DDOSF).

For more information, visit www.corero.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100072/Corero_Network_Security_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/corero-network-security-introduces-corero-observability--resiliency-ecosystem-core-302289311.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
