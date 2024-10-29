Radware Positioned as a Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Web Application Firewall (WAF) by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading web application firewall (WAF) vendors.

Radware, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received the highest rating across the parameter of technology excellence.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named Radware a technology leader in its 2024 SPARK Matrix analysis of the Web Application Firewall (WAF) market. This marks the fourth consecutive year Radware has received this recognition. Radware is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, evaluate competitive differentiators, and understand market positions.

Radware was chosen as a leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM for Web Application Firewall due to its outstanding capabilities in securing web applications and APIs while enhancing performance and operational efficiency in complex multi-cloud environments.

"Radware provides an adaptive and automated WAF solution that offers a unique value proposition by integrating seamlessly with hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures," said Sanjay Kumar, an Analyst at QKS Group. "Radware's platform leverages AI-powered advanced machine learning algorithms to deliver real-time protection, automatically generating and adjusting security policies based on a combination of positive and negative security models designed to minimize false positives. Radware's WAF's ability to protect APIs, defend against OWASP Top 10 threats and zero-day vulnerabilities, and provide out-of-path deployment ensures organizations can secure their applications without impacting performance."

Sanjay further adds, "Radware excels in providing high scalability and adaptive protection. The company offers a trusted solution for organizations managing complex and distributed environments and helps ensure business continuity while maintaining stringent security measures."

"We are honored to be recognized as a Web Application Firewall market leader for the fourth consecutive year in a row," said Sharon Trachtman, Radware's Chief Marketing Officer. "Applications are at the core of today's organizations, essential to internal-, partner- and customer-facing business. To help our customers further protect their applications in the face of increasingly frequent and intense cyber-attacks, we intend to continue to raise the bar in application security."

The WAF market has experienced significant growth due to the rise in web application attacks and the increasing use of APIs in modern businesses. This convergence has driven demand for advanced WAF solutions that can secure API traffic, protect against emerging threats, and integrate seamlessly across cloud and hybrid environments. As cloud-native applications continue to expand, the need for intelligent, automated WAF solutions has grown, and vendors are increasingly integrating machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) for proactive threat detection. The WAF market is also expected to focus more on API security, with greater emphasis on securing microservices and protecting business logic from manipulation. As the threat landscape continues to evolve, WAF solutions will play an increasingly crucial role in maintaining the security of digital infrastructures and web applications.

QKS Group defines Web Application Firewall as a critical security solution for protecting web applications from various threats, including SQL injections, cross-site scripting (XSS), and zero-day vulnerabilities. Web Application Firewall solutions are essential for safeguarding web and API traffic across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, ensuring continuous protection against evolving threats and attack vectors. The key goal of WAF is to provide real-time monitoring and automated threat mitigation while ensuring minimal disruption to web application performance.

About Radware:

Radware® is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company's cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware's solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

