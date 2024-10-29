Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2024 12:10 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2ONE LABS INC.: 2ONE Labs Receives PMTA 'Acceptance' for 2ONE Nicotine Pouch brand from FDA Center for Tobacco Products

LAKE TAHOE, Nev., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2ONE Labs Inc., is pleased to announce the 'Acceptance' of its Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) submission by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its 2ONE® branded nicotine pouches.

Acknowledging receipt of the FDA 'Acceptance' notification, Vincent Schuman, CEO of 2ONE Labs, said: "This means the 2ONE® PMTA application will now move forward to the next important stage of FDA review. Our company will continue to fully fund this submission to a successful conclusion, and our wholesale, retail and sponsorship partners should take confidence in this 'Acceptance' as a sign of our ability to navigate this complex PMTA process, and of our unwavering commitment to support the long-term availability of the 2ONE® brand in the US market."

Schuman added: "We created 2ONE® nicotine pouches for adult users (21+), who find it challenging to switch from combustible or traditional oral tobacco-leaf products. The availability of the 2ONE® brand in the market over the past 5 years, and the interest and growth our brand has achieved through strong retail partnerships, such as with CircleK®, has shown it is possible - even for innovative companies - to identify and introduce unique brands that truly offer adults the perfect switching product. We are encouraged by FDA's acceptance of the 2ONE® PMTA submission and we look forward to continuing to support the needs of adult consumers switching from tobacco."

2ONE® nicotine pouch products are offered in a variety of nicotine levels and satisfying flavors at over 18,000 retail outlets nationwide, and can be purchased online by adult consumers at: 21Pouches.com.

About 2ONE® Nicotine Pouches

2ONE Labs Inc.: Founded by pioneers in synthetic nicotine production, 2ONE Labs specializes in providing the most innovative tobacco-free nicotine products to adult consumers seeking an alternative to other tobacco products. For more information, contact 21Pouches.com. 2ONE® is a registered trademark of 2ONE Labs Inc., Lake Tahoe, NV. All Rights Reserved.

Source: 2ONE LABS INC.

Contact:
Vincent@21pouches.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.