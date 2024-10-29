Top Scientists Call on Governments at COP16 to Fund Ocean Acidification Research to Prevent Catastrophic Impacts: Economist Impact Reports

There is a severe lack of research that is preventing critical proof that ocean acidification (OA) is causing biodiversity loss

Only 13 national OA plans exist worldwide, despite its endangerment to marine life, reducing critical food sources and jeopardising economies

Governments gathered in Cali are urged to fulfil target 8 of the Global Biodiversity Framework - minimising the impacts of ocean acidification on biodiversity

CALI, Colombia, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean acidification (OA) is one of the greatest overlooked and underfunded threats to our oceans, leading marine scientists said today, warning of disastrous and irreversible damage to marine life, food chains and economies if it remains understudied and unaddressed.

Academics have launched a new report ahead of COP16 that calls for substantial funding and research into OA, which if left unaddressed, risks pushing one of the nine planetary boundaries beyond its tipping point. Research must be integrated with data to better understand the critical role oceans have in biodiversity loss, say the eight scientists aligned with Back to Blue, an initiative of Economist Impact and The Nippon Foundation.

As the world pumps dangerous levels of carbon emissions into the atmosphere, the ocean, the planet's single largest carbon sink, cannot sequester it quickly enough. The excess levels of carbon dioxide lead to lower pH levels meaning increased acidity, in a process known as ocean acidification. OA poses a critical threat to marine life and, by extension, to food chains, ocean-reliant economies and livelihoods.

Eight in-depth interviews with world leading marine scientists and experts have culminated in an urgent call to policy makers to prioritise research that can categorically prove ocean acidification is one of the biggest threats to marine biodiversity. The scientists from UNESCO, Plymouth Marine Laboratory, and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) are advocating for funding for a new research initiative that will integrate marine biology and chemistry to deepen the understanding of ocean acidification's role in biodiversity loss and establish its causal link to species decline.

Lead author of the report Professor Steve Widdicombe, Director of Science at Plymouth Marine Laboratory and Co-Chair of Global Ocean Acidification Observing Network, said: "I've been studying the impacts of ocean acidification for two decades and a tidal wave of ocean calamity is on the horizon. To spur the necessary action and policy change, we need more evidence of where ocean acidification is the primary driver of biodiversity loss among other impacts. However, further data is required to help justify the urgent interventions required to prevent irreversible damage."

He added: "Research must be funded to expand beyond controlled laboratory settings to comprehensive, field-based data collection on a global scale."

Although 13 national and regional governments globally have OA action plans, efforts remain in the early stages of development. By contrast, the UN Global Plastics Treaty which will have huge repercussions on ocean and human health, is nearing the finish line. With OA however, we haven't even started the race.

Pepe Clarke, Oceans Lead at WWF, commented: "Climate-related biodiversity loss in the oceans is already catastrophic. But most people think it's through heat and pollution vs acidity. The bottom line is, we cannot see ocean acidification the way we can see other climate impacts and by the time it's visible, it will be all too late."

He added: "The more conclusive data we can collect, the more national action plans we will see grounded on scientific evidence. It is imperative this happens sooner rather than later. While other stressors on marine life such as overfishing and chemical pollution may be at the top of political agendas, OA is silently destroying what we rely on most."

At COP15 23 targets were set to stem biodiversity loss and restore natural ecosystems by 2030. Target 8 included minimising the impacts of ocean acidification on biodiversity. Advancing research into the field and successfully documenting the causality between OA and species decline will generate the urgency needed to force policy makers to act. OA considerations must be integrated into national biodiversity legislation, and countries must mandate plans to reduce OA impacts and keep track of progress the report emphasises.

Kirsten Isensee, Programme Specialist for Ocean Carbon at UNESCO, said: "It is no surprise that developing countries and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) have difficulties to mobilize the resources to measure and tackle ocean acidification, despite recognizing it as a significant threat. As the backbone of their economies, the collapse of marine ecosystems in the future will devastate livelihoods and cripple industries like tourism."

She added: "Ocean acidification is a triple threat, silently eroding the environment, economies, and future stability - even if its effects aren't immediately visible."

Eight renowned ocean experts with Back to Blue call on policymakers and researchers alike to fund and implement rigorous and comprehensive data collection that can inform the policymaking we need to tackle this critical issue before it's too late.

