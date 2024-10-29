Favo Capital, Inc.: FAVO Capital Recognized as Best Company to Watch in 2024

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024/ FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAVO), a leading provider in private credit and alternative financing solutions, is proud to announce that the company has been recognized by CIO Bulletin as one of the Best Companies to Watch in 2024.

CEO Vincent Napolitano and President Shaun Quin are featured on the cover of the October issue of CIO Bulletin, which recognized key companies making a significant impact across America. In the issue, they elaborated on FAVO Capital's vision and purpose, and how the company is disrupting the alternative financing market.

Read more at: CIO Bulletin Magazine 2024 Best Companies to Watch.

Vincent Napolitano, CEO of FAVO Capital, stated, "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to fueling growth for small and medium-sized enterprises across America. We remain focused on providing innovative financial solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients, while continuously adapting to a rapidly changing market landscape. It's a privilege to lead a team so dedicated to supporting the backbone of our economy-small businesses-and helping them succeed."

Shaun Quin, FAVO Capital's President, added, "What an honor to be recognized for the hard work and dedication our team puts back into small business America. Congratulations to all the companies that have been highlighted this year; we wish you all continued success. To our team, thank you for your tireless efforts as we march forward to make our mark and add value to our customers and shareholders."

About FAVO Capital, Inc.

FAVO Capital, Inc. (FAVO: OTC Markets) is a rapidly growing alternative finance company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The Company offers personalized alternative finance solutions to emerging, small, and medium-sized businesses. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable.

For more information visit: www.favocapital.com

About CIO Bulletin

CIO Bulletin is an interactive, pre-eminent leadership platform serving as a central resource for information on business leaders and their entrepreneurial ventures. From celebrating innovation to identifying best practices and providing a forum for today's C-suite executives and other business-related decision makers, CIO Bulletin aspires to keep its readers informed about how tech giants, governments, and consumers are unfurling organizational innovation in the business world.

Tailored to meet different ends of services, CIO Bulletin's highly customizable advertisements, promotional portfolios, and editorial work for the print and online community generate successful marketing and branding strategies for all. The CIO Bulletin platform rightly serves all leading business leaders and the technologically advanced ecosystem that surrounds and interacts with them. Through its peer-based and solutions-oriented approach, CIO Bulletin successfully provide its readers with a better understanding of the role business management plays in shaping corporate strategies and achieving corporate goals.

CIO Bulletin is leveraging the efficient use of business resources and coming closer to bridging the gap between the creator and the user. Because at CIO Bulletin, we know and understand business! https://www.ciobulletin.com/about-us

Contact:

Email: info@favocapital.com

Tel: 833.328.6477

Website: www.favocapital.com

