Top Atlanta Plastic Surgery Practice, Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery, Welcomes Jennifer Liechty

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery is pleased to announce that Jennifer Liechty, a board-certified Nurse Practitioner, will be joining the practice in Atlanta, GA. This addition to the team strengthens the practice's commitment to providing exceptional facial rejuvenation. Liechty brings her valuable expertise in aesthetic medicine to Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery, further enhancing the range of services available to patients in the Atlanta area. Her arrival is another step forward in the practice's ongoing efforts to offer advanced treatments and personalized care.

Jennifer is a highly-skilled, board-certified nurse practitioner with a wealth of experience in aesthetic medicine.

As a board-certified Nurse Practitioner, Jennifer Liechty brings a wealth of expertise in advanced facial cosmetic procedures to Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery. Her arrival strengthens the clinic's standing as a leader in facial rejuvenation and non-surgical cosmetic treatments.

Jennifer's primary goal is to elevate her clients' inherent beauty and self-assurance through carefully tailored treatments. With a strong conviction in aesthetic medicine's ability to transform lives, she strives to deliver results that are both impactful and natural-looking, always prioritizing a harmonious overall appearance.

Jennifer Liechty Brings Expertise in Full-Face Rejuvenation

Jennifer Liechty's skills are concentrated in comprehensive facial rejuvenation, employing sophisticated injection methods to create subtle, natural enhancements.

Her skill set extends to regenerative therapies, including Sculptra treatments, diluted Radiesse applications, platelet-rich fibrin (PRF) procedures, and the state-of-the-art PRF/EZ Gel technique. These advanced procedures enable patients to attain enduring, refreshed looks.

Serves as National Trainer for Galderma Aesthetics

Jennifer Liechty also serves as a national trainer for Galderma Aesthetics, highlighting her exceptional skills in cosmetic injectables. This role demonstrates the high level of expertise she brings to Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery. Liechty also extends her impact beyond direct patient care by offering exclusive, hands-on training to fellow practitioners, helping to elevate the standards of aesthetic medicine within the industry.

About Jennifer Leichty's Passion & Commitment for Aesthetics

Leichty's healthcare career started in 2006, initially focusing on cardiology. However, her enthusiasm for aesthetics and the desire to make a positive difference in people's lives prompted her transition to aesthetic medicine, a field where she has thrived.

Dedicated to ongoing professional development, Leichty regularly participates in conferences and advanced training programs. This commitment guarantees she stays abreast of the latest innovations and techniques in aesthetic medicine, allowing her to offer patients the most current and effective treatments available.

Elevating Aesthetic Medicine Standards in Atlanta

Jennifer Liechty's arrival at Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery brings a fresh perspective to facial rejuvenation. Her expertise in advanced injection techniques and regenerative therapies will elevate the practice's non-surgical treatment offerings. Liechty's role as a national trainer for Galderma Aesthetics makes sure that Premier Image stays at the cutting edge of aesthetic medicine. Her passion for creating natural-looking results and commitment to ongoing education will enhance patient outcomes and further solidify the practice's reputation for excellence in Atlanta's competitive cosmetic industry.

About Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery

Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading practice focused on surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures.

Established in 1970, the practice offers specialty aesthetic plastic surgery for facial and body procedures. Led by Dr. Louis DeJoseph, the team has more than 30 years of combined experience - with a focus on a full range of plastic surgery and aesthetic enhancements from head to toe.

About Dr. DeJoseph

Dr. Louis M. DeJoseph, M.D. sets high standards and outstanding care at Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dr. DeJoseph is triple board-certified in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery and laser surgery. He is renowned for pioneering innovative facial plastic surgery techniques, including the QT Lift. This procedure offers patients the benefits of a facelift with significantly reduced recovery time compared to conventional methods.

Comprehensive Facial and Body Cosmetic Procedures

Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery is renowned for state-of-the-art care and helping patients achieve their aesthetic goals. They offer a wide range of facial and body cosmetic procedures to enhance natural beauty and boost self-esteem. Their surgical services include facelifts, neck lifts, brow lifts, rhinoplasty, otoplasty, blepharoplasty, facial liposuction, chin and cheek enhancement, hair transplants, and body contouring.

Non-Surgical and Low Downtime Treatments

In addition to surgical options, they provide non-surgical treatments such as Botox, dermal fillers, hand rejuvenation, tattoo removal, and more. They utilize advanced injection methods for facial rejuvenation, allowing patients to achieve a more youthful appearance without surgery. These options are ideal for patients looking to enhance their appearance with minimal interruption to their lives.

Advanced MedSpa for Body & Face

Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery uses advanced laser technologies for skin care services. These treatments address wrinkles, fine lines, acne scars, and hyperpigmentation. The practice also offers chemical peels, microdermabrasion, and customized facials, tailored to each patient's skin type and concerns.

The practice's dedication to employing cutting-edge technology and methods delivers high-quality care. The skilled team collaborates closely with each patient to develop personalized treatment plans and help them achieve their aesthetic goals.

Contacting Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery for Aesthetic Treatments in Atlanta, GA

Schedule Your Consultation Today

Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery is located at 6085 Barfield Rd. #100, Sandy Springs, GA, providing easy access for patients. The practice focuses on delivering exceptional facial rejuvenation, laser treatments, and a wide range of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

Each team member is dedicated to using the latest techniques and technology to enhance natural beauty and boost self-esteem, ensuring personalized care and outstanding results for every patient. Patients from around the globe choose Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery for their cosmetic procedures.

Book your appointment today by calling 770-457-6303 for top-quality care at Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery, known for its award-winning services.

