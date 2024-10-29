CyberEdge Group Named '2024 Top Staff Augmentation Service Provider' by Manage HR Magazine

Recognized for Excellence in Connecting Cybersecurity Vendors with Top Marketing Talent

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / CyberEdge Group, a leading marketing and research firm serving the cybersecurity industry's top vendors, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Manage HR Magazine as a 2024 Top Staff Augmentation Service Provider. This prestigious recognition highlights CyberEdge's commitment to delivering exceptional marketing staffing solutions tailored specifically for cybersecurity vendors.

CyberEdge specializes in connecting companies with highly experienced marketing professionals who possess extensive knowledge and expertise in the cybersecurity sector. By providing top-tier marketing talent with a deep understanding of cybersecurity, CyberEdge helps organizations effectively communicate their products, services, and value propositions to their target audiences.

"We are honored to be recognized by Manage HR Magazine as a Top 10 Staff Augmentation Service Provider for 2024," said Steve Piper, Founder & CEO of CyberEdge Group. "This acknowledgment reflects our dedication to matching the best marketing professionals with technology vendors and service providers that need specialized expertise in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. Our team's industry experience and marketing acumen are what set us apart, and we look forward to continuing to provide outstanding services to our clients."

"We are proud to feature CyberEdge Group as one of the Top 10 Staff Augmentation Service Providers for 2024," said Alex Gonsalves, Managing Editor of Manage HR Magazine. "CyberEdge's unique focus on marketing staffing for cybersecurity vendors sets them apart. Their ability to provide highly skilled professionals with specialized industry knowledge has proven invaluable to companies looking to enhance their marketing strategies and drive growth."

Manage HR Magazine's annual list celebrates companies that excel in delivering quality staff augmentation solutions, enabling businesses to scale effectively and address their unique workforce needs. CyberEdge's success stems from its deep bench of marketing experts who bring years of hands-on experience in the cybersecurity industry. This allows clients to enhance their marketing efforts, expand market reach, and achieve their business objectives with confidence.

About CyberEdge Group

CyberEdge is the largest, fastest-growing marketing and research firm dedicated to serving cybersecurity vendors. Founded in 2012, CyberEdge is comprised of more than 50 veteran consultants with experience serving technology and service providers in virtually every IT security industry segment. CyberEdge's cybersecurity news website, Security Buzz, provides accurate, timely, and actionable information to help IT professionals and the general public navigate the complex world of cybersecurity. CyberEdge gives its clients the edge they need to generate quality leads, shorten sales cycles, and defeat the competition. For more information, visit CyberEdgeGroup.com.

