AMD Global Telemedicine and Carefluence Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Telehealth Interoperability

The collaboration delivers greater value to clients for seamless data exchange, enhanced continuity of care, and improved clinical outcomes.

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / AMD Global Telemedicine, a pioneer and industry leader in telehealth technology solutions for over 30 years, today announced a strategic partnership with Carefluence, an innovator in interoperability solutions. This collaboration aims to further enhance AMD's robust telehealth solutions, delivering greater value to our clients.

This partnership leverages both companies' strengths, integrating Carefluence's FHIR-based healthcare data and workflow connectivity technology with AMD Global Telemedicine's clinical encounter telehealth platform. The result is a more comprehensive solution that addresses the healthcare industry's need for seamless data capture and information exchange to enhance continuity of care and improve clinical outcomes.

"We are excited to join forces with Carefluence," said Tim Steffl, President of AMD Global Telemedicine. "By incorporating their cutting-edge interoperability expertise, we are not just expanding our product offerings but significantly enhancing the capabilities of our existing solutions. This strategic partnership aligns with our commitment to innovation and excellence in telehealth, ensuring that our clients have access to the most advanced and effective tools available."

Through this collaboration, AMD Global Telemedicine has integrated Carefluence's advanced FHIR-based interoperability platform into its extensive telehealth solution, facilitating interoperability between the platform and multiple health information systems, including EHRs, PMS, and other digital health platforms used by customers. This integration is designed to optimize workflows for healthcare providers and provide a more seamless user experience.

"With more than a decade of experience in implementing future-proof interoperability, Carefluence has the unique ability to adapt to the needs of use cases with ingenuity and technology," said Suresh Anne, MD, President of Carefluence. "We are excited about this partnership with AMD Global Telemedicine and look forward to applying our expertise to the good of AMD's customers."

This strategic partnership is a testament to AMD Global Telemedicine's dedication to continuous improvement and innovation in telehealth. As healthcare continues to evolve, AMD Global Telemedicine remains at the forefront, committed to providing the best possible virtual care technology solutions for healthcare providers and patients worldwide.

About AMD Global Telemedicine

With over 30 years of unparalleled experience in the industry, AMD Global Telemedicine is committed to solving today's and tomorrow's healthcare access challenges. By focusing on interoperability, customization, and advanced technology, AMD helps healthcare organizations improve care delivery through virtual care. Our innovative telehealth technologies and services are designed to increase patient access points, streamline clinical workflows, and provide high-quality patient experiences. No other company matches our depth of expertise and commitment to advancing telemedicine.

About Carefluence

Carefluence® revolutionizes healthcare interoperability with its versatile FHIR-based platform, enabling standards-based data exchange for seamless care coordination and patient safety. As the first U.S. platform to achieve ONC certification for its FHIR-based OpenAPI, Carefluence has led in pioneering advanced interoperability solutions for over a decade.

