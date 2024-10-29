Tallin, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2024) - CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid, one of the leading crypto payment providers globally, recently shared its performance results for the third quarter of 2024. The company achieved a remarkable €2.23 trillion in total turnover from crypto and fiat transactions, reflecting almost a 27% increase compared to Q3 2023.





During Q3 2024, CryptoProcessing handled nearly 2.52 million transactions, serving a wide range of sectors, including e-commerce, travel, real estate, luxury goods, education, and more.

Commenting on these results, Hanna Drabysheuskaya, CFO of CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid, said:

"Crypto payments are a powerful and dynamic financial force that more and more businesses are choosing today. We serve clients across various sectors - from e-commerce and travel to real estate, rental services, online booking, luxury goods, education, and beyond - providing them with the ability to connect with crypto users. This service is essential, as 617 million people already hold and use cryptocurrencies. We foresee crypto continuing to spread rapidly due to its numerous business advantages, such as lower transaction fees, faster and more affordable cross-border payments, and access to a growing global audience."

About CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid

CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid is a trusted provider of crypto payment solutions for businesses. With over a decade of cryptocurrency expertise, CryptoProcessing serves hundreds of merchants worldwide, offering seamless integration and support for a wide range of cryptocurrencies.

