As a Channel Partner, Oil Store will strengthen Lubrizol's ability to meet growing regional demands for lubricants used in refrigeration, gas processing and heat transfer fluids.

The Lubrizol Corporation has named Oil Store as Channel Partner for our refrigeration, including industrial applications, and heat transfer fluid product brands in the U.K., Europe, Middle East and North Africa, expanding upon an already successful channel partner relationship in the U.K.

Lubrizol offers a variety of premium fluid engineering brands, including CPI® industrial refrigeration products, Paratherm® heat transfer fluids, and Emkarate RL®, Icematic® and Solest® refrigeration solutions. Lubrizol also has a wide range of solutions for industrial applications tailored to the needs of local markets. This new collaboration allows Oil Store to deliver Lubrizol technology to a larger geographic area, helping to meet a growing demand.

"Delivering reliably for our customers is critically important to us, and that's why we look for partners who share our commitment to excellence." O'Neil Pinto, Vice President, Lubrizol Fluid Engineering, said. "We look forward to new growth and support for our customers from this strategic collaboration with Oil Store."

Oil Store's collaboration with Lubrizol has already been successful, bringing a variety of refrigeration and heat transfer fluid solutions to customers, with the expansion, Oil Store will build upon the existing momentum in the U.K to meet growing demand.

"This achievement follows an exceptional period of collaboration, and we are excited to continue driving success together," said Daniel Tait, managing director of Oil Store. "I'd like to personally thank our team for their hard work, and we look forward to serving our new territories with the same dedication and quality that have defined our U.K. operations."

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a science-based company whose specialty chemistry delivers sustainable solutions to advance mobility, improve well-being and enhance modern life. Every day, the innovators of Lubrizol strive to create extraordinary value for customers at the intersection of science, market needs and business success, driving discovery and creating breakthrough solutions that enhance life and make the world work better. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has global reach and local presence, with more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices and 8,000 employees around the world. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com.

