Beyond Oil Ltd.: Beyond Oil Expands Sales into Eastern Europe with 16 Ton Order from Franchisee of Global Fast-Food Chain

Order Represents Major Milestone in Advancing Beyond Oil's Global Expansion

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL)(OTCQB:BEOLF)(Frankfurt:UH9) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its geographic reach in its global commercialization efforts. Specifically, Beyond Oil has received payment of a 16 ton container of its product from an Eastern European franchisee (the "EuropeanFranchisee") from one of the largest fast-food chains in the world.

The order comes after successful completion by the European Franchisee of a pilot program in Eastern Europe. This sale marks a critically-important milestone as Beyond Oil continues to disrupt the food oil industry across the globe.

Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil, comments: "Our team has heard loud and clear from our shareholders and other stakeholders that Beyond Oil needs to penetrate the restaurant markets in larger, more populated countries across the world in order to gain a more significant market presence and grow our company in a much faster and more significant manner. Our market penetration strategy has been to close successful pilots and initial sales with global chains located near our R&D center in Israel, and then take that data to affiliated franchise groups in larger countries in those chains across the globe. We are very excited about this order for a full container of our product into Eastern Europe - our strategy is being executed in real time and we are going to continue to work hard to accelerate the pace and geographic scope of our expansion, targeting new pilots and sales into other international markets."

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is an innovative food tech company in the health sector, with over 15 years dedicated to game-changing solutions and has registered patents in Israel, the USA and Europe, as well as clearance from the FDA, the Ministry of Health in Israel and Health Canada. The Beyond Oil product mitigates cancer and cardiovascular risks in fried and processed foods consumed in our day-to-day lives. Beyond Oil provides a disruptive solution for food-processing and food-service companies striving to produce & serve healthier food, increase sustainability, while improving food quality and saving their costs. For more information, visit our website at: www.beyondoil.co .

Contacts

Jonathan Or

+972-4-6548975

CEO of Beyond Oil

info@beyondoil.co

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

1-647-691-9801

ir@beyondoil.co

Forward-Looking Statement and Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will be issued as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will be issued in a form that will be advantageous to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

SOURCE: Beyond Oil Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com