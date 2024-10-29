Sensio Air Inc.: Sensio Air Wins Prestigious Red Dot Award for Design Excellence

Innovative Airborne Pathogen Monitoring Device Recognized for Outstanding Design and Functionality

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Sensio Air, a leading innovator in artificial intelligence pathogen monitoring solutions, has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Design Award. This accolade is a testament to Sensio Air's commitment to creating high-quality, user-centric products that enhance people's lives and improve health and safety.

The Red Dot Award, known globally as one of the highest honors in the design industry, celebrates the best in design and innovation. Sensio Air was selected by an international jury of 40 experts who evaluated thousands of entries based on criteria such as functionality, innovation, and quality.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Red Dot Award," said Cyrille Najjar, CEO and lead designer of Sensio Air. "This recognition is a testament to our dedication to design excellence and our mission to provide people with reliable tools to monitor and improve their health and the health of those they love. Our team set out to create a product that would seamlessly integrate into the user's home. With our technology and design, we strive to surpass our customers' expectations."

Sensio Air offers a unique solution for monitoring air quality. Equipped with a patented sensor, it can detect and identify airborne particles down to the micron. The device provides real-time data and insights, empowering users to make informed decisions about their indoor environment.

In addition, Sensio Air boasts a sleek hand-finished aluminium design that seamlessly integrates into any setting. The intuitive interface makes it easy for anyone to monitor and manage their air quality effortlessly.

The Red Dot Award is the latest in a series of accolades for Sensio Air, which has been consistently recognized for its innovation in the AI, health, and wellness sector. The company continues to push the boundaries of air quality monitoring, with plans to introduce new features and products in the near future.

For more information about Sensio Air and its award-winning products, please visit www.sensioair.com or contact air@wlab.io.

About Sensio Air

Sensio Air is a pioneering technology company that improves indoor air quality through advanced neural networks and large pathogen models, with minute-based monitoring and lab-grade analysis. Founded in 2016 by Cyrille Najjar and Dr. Eve Tamraz, Sensio Air leverages cutting-edge sensor technology and proprietary algorithms to detect a wide range of airborne particles, including allergens, pollutants, and pathogens. Their mission is to empower individuals and businesses with the knowledge and tools to create healthier environments.

Sensio Air's innovative solutions have garnered multiple awards and recognitions, including the CES Innovation Award in 2018 and being named one of the top 25 companies at the prestigious WIPO Global Awards 2024. Their products, trusted by large corporations for commercial and industrial applications, include partnerships with some of the world's largest HVAC, pharmaceutical, and appliance companies. Now, they're making high-tech sensors available to the general public.

