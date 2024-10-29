Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A3EKLU | ISIN: US71360T2006 | Ticker-Symbol: N6Z
München
29.10.24
08:03 Uhr
1,925 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
29.10.2024 13:02 Uhr
Peraso Inc.: Peraso to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a global leader in mmWave technology for 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, after the market close, followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the Company's results and business outlook.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Call Number: 1-877-545-0320
International Call Number: +1-973-528-0002
Passcode: 629165
Webcast and Slides: Click Here

For those unable to listen to the live Web broadcast, an archived webcast can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor relations page at www.perasoinc.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through November 26, 2024, and can be accessed by calling 1-877-481-4010 and using passcode 51490. International callers should dial 1-919-882-2331 and enter the same passcode at the prompt. Any supporting materials referenced during the live broadcast will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, antenna modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Contact Information:

Brett Perry
Vice President, Investor Relations
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com
214-272-0070

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
