Certor Sports Partners With XO Armor to Add Custom 3D Capability to Their Premier Product Line

Advancing Technology in Athletic Protective Gear

AUBURN, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Certor Sports, a leading brand in athletic safety and performance, and XO Armor Technologies, a pioneer in custom-fit, 3D printed protective gear, are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in sports protection, as Certor Sports will license XO Armor's state-of-the-art technology to manufacture personalized, wearable guards for athletes across the nation.

Certor's VICIS partners with XO Armor

This image shows two football players, gearing up with custom athlete protection from XO Armor and Certor's VICIS.





A New Era of Protection

Across industries, additive manufacturing has enabled companies to provide customer-specific products at less cost. XO Armor is the prime example in the realm of athlete protection. The partnership between XO Armor and Certor Sports sets a new standard in athletic protection by combining XO Armor's innovative 3D scanning and manufacturing technology with Certor's commitment to empowering athletes. Certor is the parent company to VICIS, Schutt, and TUCCI, three brands all focused on athlete protection. Initially, Certor's VICIS brand will utilize XO Armor's technology to create custom-fit rib guards specifically designed for quarterbacks, which pairs well alongside their first of its kind QB specific ZERO2 helmet.

Following the launch of the rib guards, Certor plans to expand its product line to include additional protective gear for football and baseball athletes through their VICIS and TUCCI brands. This expansion will ensure that a broader range of athletes can benefit from the advancements brought forth by this collaboration.

Unmatched Engineering and Performance

XO Armor's custom-fit guards are known for their lightweight design, durability, and engineered strength. The 3D printed technology allows for precise fitting, ensuring that each guard conforms perfectly to the athlete's body. This results in enhanced mobility and comfort, crucial for peak performance on the field and elevated post-injury healing.

"Our partnership with Certor Sports aligns perfectly with our mission to provide athletes with the best possible protection without compromising on performance," said Joe Bingold, CEO of XO Armor Technologies. "By combining our technology with Certor's expertise in athletic gear, we are setting a new benchmark for what athletes can expect from their protective equipment."

Certor Sports: Committed to Athlete Empowerment

Certor Sports is dedicated to developing products that protect and empower athletes. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, Certor has built a reputation for delivering equipment that athletes trust. The integration of XO Armor's technology will further elevate Certor's product offerings, providing athletes with next-generation protection that enhances their performance.

"Partnering with XO Armor Technologies allows us to take another significant step forward in our mission to safeguard and empower athletes everywhere," said Jeremy Erspamer, CEO of Certor Sports. "As leading innovators of protective sporting goods equipment, including the first company to develop position-specific football helmets, we are excited to bring cutting edge protective technology via this great partnership."

About XO Armor Technologies

XO Armor Technologies specializes in creating custom-fit, 3D printed protective gear across multiple healthcare industries. The XO Armor solution is unique in its deployment at the customer's site, enabling custom injury protection in under an hour. Their innovative approach leverages advanced materials and precision engineering to produce equipment that offers unparalleled protection and performance.

To learn more about XO Armor, visit xoarmortech.com.

About Certor Sports

Certor Sports specializes in manufacturing products under the VICIS, Schutt, and TUCCI brands. As a premier provider of athletic protective gear and high-performance apparel, Certor Sports is committed to safeguarding athletes with cutting-edge solutions. With a strong emphasis on quality and performance, Certor Sports has established itself as a trusted leader in athletic protection.

To learn more about Certor Sports, visit certorsports.com.

