Qrvey Receives 2024 Proddy Award as Top Product to Watch

The Proddy Awards celebrate the top products and companies driving innovation in product management, highlighting key tools, platforms, and organizations that are making an impact in the industry.

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Qrvey, the first and only embedded analytics platform built specifically for multi-tenant SaaS applications, has been recognized as a Top Product to Watch by Product School, the global leader in Product Management training with a community of over 2 million product professionals.

The Proddy Awards celebrate the best products for product teams. These awards honor the top digital products from many categories and have been dubbed the "Grammys for Product Managers." Proddys are awarded to products that are useful to product managers and product teams across categories such as roadmapping, analytics, and product adoption platforms. Winners are selected by the Product School community of product professionals and a jury panel of product experts. The extensive evaluation process looks at performance, innovation, customer reviews, and industry impact.

"It's an honor to earn the highly coveted Top Product to Watch distinction from the Product School community," said Arman Eshraghi, CEO of Qrvey. "It's gratifying to see Qrvey recognized for our ability to help SaaS product leaders improve retention, drive more revenue, and scale their business through Qrvey's white-labeled multi-tenant analytics platform. We're proud to play a role in our customer's growth journey."

Qrvey offers SaaS product managers the opportunity to see the platform in action with their interactive demo center where you can essentially 'skip the sales demo' and see the flexibility and power of Qrvey's embedded analytics offering through self-guided demos. You can find the interactive demo center here: https://qrvey.com/demo-center.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is an embedded analytics platform that allows SaaS companies to rapidly add a modern analytics layer with rich capabilities that are easily configurable for all types of users. By using Qrvey's platform to create an embedded analytics layer within their products, SaaS software firms can deliver greater value, unlock new revenue streams, and ensure greater customer loyalty. Qrvey's focus on developer productivity plays a significant role in its success. Unlike traditional BI solutions, which typically require integrating numerous, separate functions, Qrvey delivers a complete, no-code, end-to-end platform that deploys entirely within their customers' cloud environments, allowing engineering teams to lower the time and cost of development, deployment, and maintenance. It is the first and only analytics platform built specifically for cloud-native environments, leveraging a cloud-native architecture to offer rapid deployment of advanced analytics in any type of data-driven app. With Qrvey, SaaS teams can "Build Less and Deliver More." Learn more by visiting https://qrvey.com.

