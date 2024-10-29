CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Announces Grand View Research Report Findings on High-Growth CBD Equine Market, Aiming to Drive Unprecedented Shareholder Value

The global CBD pet care market, which includes products for animals like dogs, cats, and horses, was valued at approximately $125 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.3% from 2021 to 2028.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL), an innovative leader in the CBD industry, is positioning itself to capitalize on the rapidly expanding CBD pet care market with a bold entry into equine products. With the market expected to soar at a 40.3% CAGR through 2028, CBDL is taking a strategic approach to an underserved niche within this $125 million industry. By focusing on high-demand equine health products, CBDL aims to set itself apart from competitors while delivering maximum value to its investors.

CBDL's equine-specific products offer a powerful blend of natural wellness and therapeutic benefits, answering the demand from pet owners who increasingly seek alternative health solutions for their animals. Unlike the crowded household pet sector, the equine segment remains a relatively untapped market in the CBD space, allowing CBDL to leverage its proprietary formulations and quality-driven product development to build a strong market foothold.

"As a publicly traded company, CBD Life Sciences Inc. has the distinct advantage of bringing transparency and robust standards to a burgeoning industry," stated Lisa Nelson, CEO of CBDL. "Our innovative equine line is positioned to capture meaningful market share in an area of rapid growth, giving shareholders and investors a unique investment in a high-demand, low-competition sector."

This equine-focused strategy is supported by growing consumer demand for safe, effective, and scientifically backed products that improve animal wellness. CBDL's equine formulations, meticulously crafted to deliver both physical and psychological support, have been developed by veterinary experts to address the specific needs of horses, with benefits that include reducing inflammation, improving recovery times, and enhancing overall well-being.

The decision to target equine products also aligns with broader market trends toward natural and integrative health solutions for pets, as highlighted in the Grand View Research report on CBD Pet Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis. According to the report, pet owners are increasingly turning to CBD-based products to promote the wellness of their animals, which not only validates CBDL's direction but also suggests high growth potential for the brand's expanding pet care line.

Positioned to Benefit Shareholders with High Growth and Market Visibility

With CBDL's entry into the equine market, the company is poised for substantial revenue growth, making it an attractive investment opportunity for shareholders seeking exposure to both the booming CBD sector and the rising pet care industry. CBDL has demonstrated a solid track record of revenue increases and product success, achieving a notable 1405.46% growth since early 2024 across various product categories. The company's reputation and stability as a publicly traded entity offer an added layer of security for shareholders, who stand to benefit as CBDL expands its footprint in emerging markets.

Grand View Research Link: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cannabidiol-pet-market

About CBD Life Sciences, Inc.

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) is a leading innovator in the CBD and wellness industry, committed to creating high-quality, scientifically backed products that promote health and well-being. From pain relief to overall wellness, CBD Life Sciences strives to deliver top-tier solutions that meet the needs of today's consumers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

