ACCESSWIRE
29.10.2024 13:02 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BMN Entertainment's Legendary 'We Them Ones' Comedy Tour Returns

Tour Set to Hit 35 Cities With Comedian Mike Epps as Host

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Get ready for the comedy event of 2025. BMN Entertainment, a leader in comedy production, is excited to announce the return of the "We Them Ones"Comedy Tour in 2025.

The "We Them Ones Comedy Tour" is more than just a comedy show; it is a comedy experience that you won't want to miss. The last WTO tour sold out, reaching over half-a-million comedy lovers nationwide. With comedy heavyweights featured on the bill and a media reach of over 125 million, this tour promises to be a game-changer. Mike Epps will host the night. Epps, known for his roles in "Friday," "Sparkle," "Jumping the Broom," and the hilarious Netflix situation comedy "The Upshaws," guarantees a night of relentless laughter, delivering his signature style to the audience all night.

Performers include Kountry Wayne, Karlous Miller, Lil Duval, Corey Holcomb, Mojo Bookzz, Haha Davis, Bubba Dub, Tony Roberts, and other special surprises.

Tickets for the comedy event of the year are available now at bmnshows.com.

Saturday, February 1, 2025

Minneapolis MN

Armory

Sunday, February 2, 2025

Indianapolis IN

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, February 7, 2025

Columbus OH

Schottenstein Center

Saturday, February 8, 2025

Cincinnati OH

Heritage Bank

Friday, February 14, 2025

Philadelphia PA

Liacouras Center

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Austin TX

HEB Center

Friday, February 21, 2025

Sunrise FL

Amarant Bank Arena

Friday, February 28, 2025

Southaven MS

Landers Center

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Biloxi MS

Mississippi CC

Sunday, March 2, 2025

Brooklyn NY

Barclays Center

Friday, March 7, 2025

Detroit MI

Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Cleveland OH

Wolstein Center

Sunday, March 9, 2025

Fairfax VA

Eagle Bank Arena

Friday, March 14, 2025

New Orleans LA

Smoothie King

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Birmingham AL

Legacy Arena

Friday, March 21, 2025

Nashville TN

Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Greenville SC

Bon Secours Arena

Sunday, March 23, 2025

Hampton VA

Hampton Coliseum

Friday, March 28, 2025

Columbia SC

Colonial Life Arena

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Greensboro NC

Greensboro Coliseum

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Charlotte NC

Spectrum Center

Friday, April 4, 2025

Inglewood CA

Kia Forum

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Oakland CA

Oakland Arena

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Glendale AZ

Desert Diamond Arena

Friday, April 11, 2025

St. Louis MO

Chaifetz Arena

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Milwaukee WI

Fiserv Forum

Friday, April 18, 2025

Kansas City

T Mobile Center

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Chicago IL

Wintrust

Friday, April 25, 2025

Atlantic City NJ

Boardwalk Hall

Saturday, April 26, 2025

Baltimore MD

CFG Bank Arena

Friday, May 2, 2025

Houston TX

Toyota Arena

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Dallas TX

Texas Trust CU Theatre

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Tampa Fl

Amalie Arena

Sunday, May 11, 2025

Orlando FL

Addition Financial Arena

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Atlanta GA

State Farm Arena

ABOUT BMN ENTERTAINMENT

BMN Entertainment is a prominent force in comedy, known for delivering unforgettable live experiences. With over $200 million in ticket sales and a history of sold-out tours featuring stars like Master P, Monica, Mike Epps, T.I., Kountry Wayne, Jagged Edge, and Lil Duval, BMN creates high-energy, star-studded events in the competitive comedy market. Our expertise in tour management, marketing, and audience engagement makes us the premier choice for impactful and successful comedy tours.

Contact Information

Stephen Collier
bmntouring@gmail.com

SOURCE: BMN Entertainment

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
