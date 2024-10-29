BMN Entertainment's Legendary 'We Them Ones' Comedy Tour Returns

Tour Set to Hit 35 Cities With Comedian Mike Epps as Host
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Get ready for the comedy event of 2025. BMN Entertainment, a leader in comedy production, is excited to announce the return of the "We Them Ones"Comedy Tour in 2025.
The "We Them Ones Comedy Tour" is more than just a comedy show; it is a comedy experience that you won't want to miss. The last WTO tour sold out, reaching over half-a-million comedy lovers nationwide. With comedy heavyweights featured on the bill and a media reach of over 125 million, this tour promises to be a game-changer. Mike Epps will host the night. Epps, known for his roles in "Friday," "Sparkle," "Jumping the Broom," and the hilarious Netflix situation comedy "The Upshaws," guarantees a night of relentless laughter, delivering his signature style to the audience all night.
Performers include Kountry Wayne, Karlous Miller, Lil Duval, Corey Holcomb, Mojo Bookzz, Haha Davis, Bubba Dub, Tony Roberts, and other special surprises.
Tickets for the comedy event of the year are available now at bmnshows.com.
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Minneapolis MN
Armory
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Indianapolis IN
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Friday, February 7, 2025
Columbus OH
Schottenstein Center
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Cincinnati OH
Heritage Bank
Friday, February 14, 2025
Philadelphia PA
Liacouras Center
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Austin TX
HEB Center
Friday, February 21, 2025
Sunrise FL
Amarant Bank Arena
Friday, February 28, 2025
Southaven MS
Landers Center
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Biloxi MS
Mississippi CC
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Brooklyn NY
Barclays Center
Friday, March 7, 2025
Detroit MI
Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Cleveland OH
Wolstein Center
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Fairfax VA
Eagle Bank Arena
Friday, March 14, 2025
New Orleans LA
Smoothie King
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Birmingham AL
Legacy Arena
Friday, March 21, 2025
Nashville TN
Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Greenville SC
Bon Secours Arena
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Hampton VA
Hampton Coliseum
Friday, March 28, 2025
Columbia SC
Colonial Life Arena
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Greensboro NC
Greensboro Coliseum
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Charlotte NC
Spectrum Center
Friday, April 4, 2025
Inglewood CA
Kia Forum
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Oakland CA
Oakland Arena
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Glendale AZ
Desert Diamond Arena
Friday, April 11, 2025
St. Louis MO
Chaifetz Arena
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Milwaukee WI
Fiserv Forum
Friday, April 18, 2025
Kansas City
T Mobile Center
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Chicago IL
Wintrust
Friday, April 25, 2025
Atlantic City NJ
Boardwalk Hall
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Baltimore MD
CFG Bank Arena
Friday, May 2, 2025
Houston TX
Toyota Arena
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Dallas TX
Texas Trust CU Theatre
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Tampa Fl
Amalie Arena
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Orlando FL
Addition Financial Arena
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Atlanta GA
State Farm Arena
ABOUT BMN ENTERTAINMENT
BMN Entertainment is a prominent force in comedy, known for delivering unforgettable live experiences. With over $200 million in ticket sales and a history of sold-out tours featuring stars like Master P, Monica, Mike Epps, T.I., Kountry Wayne, Jagged Edge, and Lil Duval, BMN creates high-energy, star-studded events in the competitive comedy market. Our expertise in tour management, marketing, and audience engagement makes us the premier choice for impactful and successful comedy tours.
