BMN Entertainment's Legendary 'We Them Ones' Comedy Tour Returns

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Get ready for the comedy event of 2025. BMN Entertainment, a leader in comedy production, is excited to announce the return of the "We Them Ones"Comedy Tour in 2025.

The "We Them Ones Comedy Tour" is more than just a comedy show; it is a comedy experience that you won't want to miss. The last WTO tour sold out, reaching over half-a-million comedy lovers nationwide. With comedy heavyweights featured on the bill and a media reach of over 125 million, this tour promises to be a game-changer. Mike Epps will host the night. Epps, known for his roles in "Friday," "Sparkle," "Jumping the Broom," and the hilarious Netflix situation comedy "The Upshaws," guarantees a night of relentless laughter, delivering his signature style to the audience all night.

Performers include Kountry Wayne, Karlous Miller, Lil Duval, Corey Holcomb, Mojo Bookzz, Haha Davis, Bubba Dub, Tony Roberts, and other special surprises.

Tickets for the comedy event of the year are available now at bmnshows.com.

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Minneapolis MN Armory Sunday, February 2, 2025 Indianapolis IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday, February 7, 2025 Columbus OH Schottenstein Center Saturday, February 8, 2025 Cincinnati OH Heritage Bank Friday, February 14, 2025 Philadelphia PA Liacouras Center Saturday, February 15, 2025 Austin TX HEB Center Friday, February 21, 2025 Sunrise FL Amarant Bank Arena Friday, February 28, 2025 Southaven MS Landers Center Saturday, March 1, 2025 Biloxi MS Mississippi CC Sunday, March 2, 2025 Brooklyn NY Barclays Center Friday, March 7, 2025 Detroit MI Little Caesars Arena Saturday, March 8, 2025 Cleveland OH Wolstein Center Sunday, March 9, 2025 Fairfax VA Eagle Bank Arena Friday, March 14, 2025 New Orleans LA Smoothie King Saturday, March 15, 2025 Birmingham AL Legacy Arena Friday, March 21, 2025 Nashville TN Bridgestone Arena Saturday, March 22, 2025 Greenville SC Bon Secours Arena Sunday, March 23, 2025 Hampton VA Hampton Coliseum Friday, March 28, 2025 Columbia SC Colonial Life Arena Saturday, March 29, 2025 Greensboro NC Greensboro Coliseum Sunday, March 30, 2025 Charlotte NC Spectrum Center Friday, April 4, 2025 Inglewood CA Kia Forum Saturday, April 5, 2025 Oakland CA Oakland Arena Sunday, April 6, 2025 Glendale AZ Desert Diamond Arena Friday, April 11, 2025 St. Louis MO Chaifetz Arena Saturday, April 12, 2025 Milwaukee WI Fiserv Forum Friday, April 18, 2025 Kansas City T Mobile Center Saturday, April 19, 2025 Chicago IL Wintrust Friday, April 25, 2025 Atlantic City NJ Boardwalk Hall Saturday, April 26, 2025 Baltimore MD CFG Bank Arena Friday, May 2, 2025 Houston TX Toyota Arena Saturday, May 3, 2025 Dallas TX Texas Trust CU Theatre Saturday, May 10, 2025 Tampa Fl Amalie Arena Sunday, May 11, 2025 Orlando FL Addition Financial Arena Saturday, May 17, 2025 Atlanta GA State Farm Arena

ABOUT BMN ENTERTAINMENT

BMN Entertainment is a prominent force in comedy, known for delivering unforgettable live experiences. With over $200 million in ticket sales and a history of sold-out tours featuring stars like Master P, Monica, Mike Epps, T.I., Kountry Wayne, Jagged Edge, and Lil Duval, BMN creates high-energy, star-studded events in the competitive comedy market. Our expertise in tour management, marketing, and audience engagement makes us the premier choice for impactful and successful comedy tours.

