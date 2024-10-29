Positivesingles.com: PositiveSingles Launches New Feature 'Willing to Fly to Meet Date' to Broaden Dating Options

Find love beyond your local area by selecting desired long-distance matches and your relocation preferences.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / In an interesting news, PositiveSingles announced the launch of new feature on its ever growing platform, "Willing to fly to meet date." With this creative feature, members have the rare opportunity to express if they would be open to moving for a relationship, increasing their chances of making deep connections. With more than 2.4 million members, PositiveSingles has already established itself as the premier destination for STD and Herpes communities looking for love and support.

The "Willing to fly to meet date" feature on PositiveSingles transcends regional limits, in contrast to the majority of dating services that only concentrate on local dating. Based on a shared desire to meet in person, this feature allows users to widen their pool of possible matches across states and even nations, increasing the likelihood that they will find genuine compatibility.

Members can specify whether they are open to traveling or even relocating for a possible relationship while creating or updating their profiles. This option is easy to use and seamless. After that, this status will show up on their profiles, enabling connections with other members who share their interests. PositiveSingles extends prospects for meaningful interactions beyond the typical dating site experience by enabling connections that could otherwise be overlooked because of geographic constraints.

Dani Johnson, the Product Supervisor at PositiveSingles, explains, "For our members, finding a supportive and understanding partner can be life-changing. We recognize that for many of them, love isn't bound by borders, and the new "Willing to fly to meet date" feature reflects our commitment to creating new possibilities in their search for connection."

PositiveSingles is well known for prioritizing member privacy and security, offering more than 10 customizable privacy settings to ensure each user feels safe and in control. For a community that values discretion, the platform includes features like anonymous browsing and selective profile visibility, empowering users to manage their information carefully. With this foundation of trust, members feel secure exploring the new "Willing to fly to meet date" feature.

Dani Johnson underlined, "Our dedication to privacy is unmatched in the dating industry. We have developed privacy tools that go beyond what is generally provided by other dating platforms because we recognize how important it is for our members to feel safe."

PositiveSingles' dedication to consistently improving the user experience and attending to the requirements of its expanding community is exemplified by the new "Willing to fly to meet date" feature. "Whether it's offering a safe dating environment or resources for personal development, we've always been committed to creating a platform that meets the various needs of our members," Dani said.

Contact Information

Dani Johnson

Product Supervisor

mediapress@positivesingles.com

1-269-329-9094

SOURCE: PositiveSingles

View the original press release on newswire.com.