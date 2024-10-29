Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
29.10.2024 13:02 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Onelife Fitness Announces 17th Georgia Location With New 50,000-Square-Foot Sports Club in Macon

Onelife Fitness is Expanding Across the U.S. With New Leadership Under Josh Harris and a Team Dedicated to Democratizing Access to Fitness and Better Health for All

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Onelife Fitness announced today its plans to open a $10 million one-of-a-kind sports club concept in Macon, Georgia, in the fall of 2025. Onelife Fitness is known for providing the best value in fitness - with +50,000-square-foot sports clubs packed with state-of-the-art equipment, premium amenities, and services, all at affordable rates. With its unique combination of premium offerings and rates as low as $29 a month, communities across the country are clamoring for a Onelife in their neighborhood.

Architectural Rendering of Onelife Fitness Macon

Architectural Rendering of Onelife Fitness Macon

Onelife Fitness Macon will deliver a +50,000-square-foot state-of-the-art sports club with an indoor saltwater pool, luxurious locker rooms with saunas, cold plunges and hot tubs, over 15,000 square feet of strength training, functional athletic turf, Olympic platforms, four boutique studios with innovative programming in cycling, yoga, Pilates, Les Mills, and so much more. Onelife Fitness now offers a dedicated recovery studio with red light therapy, hydromassage, compression and percussion therapies while also boasting a 3,000-square-foot kids club so the little ones can have fun while parents can enjoy an array of fitness and wellness amenities.

With new ownership and an infusion of energy and private equity funding, Onelife Fitness is the fastest-growing health and fitness provider on the East Coast with a unique agenda: a mission to make wellness and fitness successful and affordable to people of all ages and abilities.

"Onelife Fitness has been the fitness anchor in the Atlanta market for over a decade," said Ori Gorfine, Onelife Fitness' CEO. "We have been eyeing an expansion into Macon knowing the community deserves the best value in fitness. Onelife now makes it possible for Macon residents to have access to premier fitness, recovery and wellness services, and amenities without breaking the bank. We know fitness is more than tough workouts - it's about all levels of strength and movement, recovery and stretching, having fun and meeting people, and prioritizing your mental and physical health at every age."

Onelife Fitness Macon will be the 17th club in Georgia, including a new location recently announced at Hamilton Mill. Onelife Fitness currently operates 61 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

Onelife Fitness Macon specifically will feature:

  • Indoor Saltwater Pool, Whirlpool and Cold Plunge

  • Top-of-the-Line Cardio and Strength Equipment

  • Signature Fitness Classes Such as BodyPump, Zumba, APEX-HIIT, Spark

  • Proprietary Mind/Body Studio Featuring Barre, Yoga and Pilates Classes

  • State-of-the-Art Cycling Studio

  • Massive Strength Training Area With Olympic Lifting Platforms, Free Weights and More

  • Large Functional Athletic Turf Training Areas

  • 3,000 Square Feet of Outdoor Training Space

  • Kids Club With Interactive Games, Basketball and Kids' Movie Theater

  • Recovery Studio With HydroMassage, Red Light Therapy and Normatec Compression Equipment

Visit us: https://www.onelifefitness.com/gyms/macon. For career opportunities: https://careers.onelifefitness.com/us/en.

Contact Information

Maeve Haynes
Senior Director of Marketing
maeve.haynes@onelifefitness.com
(571) 631-5991

SOURCE: Onelife Fitness

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.