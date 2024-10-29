Onelife Fitness Announces 17th Georgia Location With New 50,000-Square-Foot Sports Club in Macon

Onelife Fitness is Expanding Across the U.S. With New Leadership Under Josh Harris and a Team Dedicated to Democratizing Access to Fitness and Better Health for All

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Onelife Fitness announced today its plans to open a $10 million one-of-a-kind sports club concept in Macon, Georgia, in the fall of 2025. Onelife Fitness is known for providing the best value in fitness - with +50,000-square-foot sports clubs packed with state-of-the-art equipment, premium amenities, and services, all at affordable rates. With its unique combination of premium offerings and rates as low as $29 a month, communities across the country are clamoring for a Onelife in their neighborhood.

Architectural Rendering of Onelife Fitness Macon

Onelife Fitness Macon will deliver a +50,000-square-foot state-of-the-art sports club with an indoor saltwater pool, luxurious locker rooms with saunas, cold plunges and hot tubs, over 15,000 square feet of strength training, functional athletic turf, Olympic platforms, four boutique studios with innovative programming in cycling, yoga, Pilates, Les Mills, and so much more. Onelife Fitness now offers a dedicated recovery studio with red light therapy, hydromassage, compression and percussion therapies while also boasting a 3,000-square-foot kids club so the little ones can have fun while parents can enjoy an array of fitness and wellness amenities.

With new ownership and an infusion of energy and private equity funding, Onelife Fitness is the fastest-growing health and fitness provider on the East Coast with a unique agenda: a mission to make wellness and fitness successful and affordable to people of all ages and abilities.

"Onelife Fitness has been the fitness anchor in the Atlanta market for over a decade," said Ori Gorfine, Onelife Fitness' CEO. "We have been eyeing an expansion into Macon knowing the community deserves the best value in fitness. Onelife now makes it possible for Macon residents to have access to premier fitness, recovery and wellness services, and amenities without breaking the bank. We know fitness is more than tough workouts - it's about all levels of strength and movement, recovery and stretching, having fun and meeting people, and prioritizing your mental and physical health at every age."

Onelife Fitness Macon will be the 17th club in Georgia, including a new location recently announced at Hamilton Mill. Onelife Fitness currently operates 61 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

Onelife Fitness Macon specifically will feature:

Indoor Saltwater Pool, Whirlpool and Cold Plunge

Top-of-the-Line Cardio and Strength Equipment

Signature Fitness Classes Such as BodyPump, Zumba, APEX-HIIT, Spark

Proprietary Mind/Body Studio Featuring Barre, Yoga and Pilates Classes

State-of-the-Art Cycling Studio

Massive Strength Training Area With Olympic Lifting Platforms, Free Weights and More

Large Functional Athletic Turf Training Areas

3,000 Square Feet of Outdoor Training Space

Kids Club With Interactive Games, Basketball and Kids' Movie Theater

Recovery Studio With HydroMassage, Red Light Therapy and Normatec Compression Equipment

Visit us: https://www.onelifefitness.com/gyms/macon. For career opportunities: https://careers.onelifefitness.com/us/en.

Contact Information

Maeve Haynes

Senior Director of Marketing

maeve.haynes@onelifefitness.com

(571) 631-5991

SOURCE: Onelife Fitness

View the original press release on newswire.com.