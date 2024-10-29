Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2024) - Deepspatial Inc. (CSE: DSAI) (OTCQB: DSAIF) ("Deepspatial" or the "Company"), an impact-driven leader in Geospatial Artificial Intelligence ("GeoAI") technology, proudly announces its association with the Indian state Government in the state of Meghalaya for its Talent Identification Programme (TID) for 2024-25. This landmark initiative seeks to identify and cultivate exceptional talent from government schools across Meghalaya, granting selected students the transformative opportunity to receive a world-class education from the Aga Khan Foundation. The Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) is a leading global development organisation working to address the root causes of poverty. The organisation has presence in 18 countries across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and North America and has reached reach over six million people through the support of 26,000 civil society organisations.

At the core of this initiative is MLENS (Meghalaya Learning Enhancement Network System), a critical component of Deepspatial's edskCalibre platform, tailored for Meghalaya's education system. Launched in 2024, MLENS leverages AI-driven insights to streamline periodic, formative, and summative assessments, creating a transparent, equitable, and technology-driven approach to learning evaluation. Deployed for the initial phase of TID 2024-25, MLENS enabled a seamless, statewide assessment process, allowing students across multiple districts to undertake the examination and result declaration in a single day, meeting tight deadlines while ensuring fairness and inclusivity.

Recognition and Endorsement of MLENS by Meghalaya's Education Leaders

MLENS platform has received high praise from the Directorate of Education emphasizing its scalability, speed, efficiency, and transparency. Recognizing MLENS's potential to revolutionize educational assessments, the Director of School, Education & Literacy endorsed it to be a "one-stop assessment platform" for the entire state, paving the way for MLENS to become an invaluable tool for all stakeholders across Meghalaya in delivering consistent assessments and evaluation processes.

Commitment to Social Impact through Technology

This association with the Meghalaya Government highlights Deepspatial's dedication to leveraging GeoAI for social good, in line with its core mission to foster equality and opportunity through data-driven innovation. Dr. Rahul Kushwah, CEO of Deepspatial Inc., expressed the Company's vision: "At Deepspatial, we believe technology has the power to dismantle barriers and create new possibilities, particularly for underserved communities across the globe. Our involvement in this initiative represents a commitment to using GeoAI to transform education and provide every student with the opportunity to reach their full potential. This association and acknowledgement is a reflection of our values-empowerment, inclusion, and innovation."

Empowering the Next Generation of Leaders

The TID 2024-25 program offers selected students a life-changing scholarship, granting access to the prestigious Aga Khan Foundation. Through MLENS, this initiative ensures that the process of identifying talent is transparent, inclusive, and rooted in cutting-edge technology, setting a powerful precedent for the role of AI and GeoAI in addressing educational inequality. Aga Khan Foundation has lauded the MLENS platform for its adaptability and efficacy in conducting these assessments, highlighting its role in advancing educational equity.

Advancing Educational Transformation through Technology

This impactful initiative reaffirms Deepspatial's position as a thought leader in GeoAI, showcasing the transformative potential of AI-driven solutions in creating lasting social change. Debojyoti Das Purkayastha, Chief Business Officer at Deepspatial Inc., remarked: "We extend our sincere gratitude to the Government of Meghalaya and the Director of School, Education and Literacy for this invaluable opportunity to collaborate. This collaboration between Deepspatial and the Government of Meghalaya exemplifies how technology can redefine the future for underserved communities. Through our MLENS app powered by GeoAI, we are committed to identifying and fostering talent while dismantling systemic barriers to education. This initiative is a natural fit with our vision of leveraging advanced technology to create sustainable, equitable solutions that leave a lasting impact on society."

About Deepspatial Inc.

Deepspatial Inc. (CSE: DSAI) (OTCQB: DSAIF ) is a leading GeoAI technology company dedicated to creating socially impactful, data-driven solutions. Committed to driving positive change, Deepspatial harnesses advanced AI insights to empower communities and support sustainable development. As an impact-driven, outcome-based AI company, Deepspatial enables organizations to enhance decision-making capabilities through data and AI. From optimizing supply chain routes to guiding strategic development locations, Deepspatial's AI-powered platform provides clients with tools to visualize current trends, forecast future developments, analyze data, and streamline processes-ultimately enabling smarter decisions for a more sustainable future.

