Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2024) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) ("Stardust" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have begun trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the symbol "6330" (ISIN: CA8552811017, WKN: A40CPL) commencing Friday, October 25, 2024.

This cross-listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange-one of the world's largest and most respected financial markets-represents an important step in Stardust Solar's growth strategy. This listing will provide increased trading liquidity, broader access to European investors, and greater international exposure for the company. You can find the FSE stock quote link here:

https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/stardust-sol-e-inc-o-n

Mark Tadros, CEO of Stardust Solar, commented: "We are thrilled to begin trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. This is a significant milestone for Stardust Solar, as it enhances our visibility in Europe and provides greater access to a diverse and global investor base. As we expand our footprint in the renewable energy sector, this listing supports our mission to drive the adoption of clean energy solutions and strengthen our shareholder base."

As Stardust Solar continues expanding its presence in the residential solar market, we are committed to informing our investors about key milestones. This includes updates on our growing U.S. footprint, advancements in its solar solutions offerings, and strategic initiatives to capture new opportunities in the rapidly expanding renewable energy sector.

About Stardust Solar

Stardust is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, including solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. Stardust lends its brand and business management services to entrepreneurs looking to enter the renewable energy industry. Stardust franchisees install and maintain clean energy systems for residential and commercial purposes. As a franchisor, Stardust supplies its franchisees with the following products: solar PV equipment, energy storage equipment, and electric vehicle supply equipment. In addition, Stardust supports its franchisees with many services from corporate headquarters including, marketing, sales, engineering, plan sets, customer service, and project management.

Media and Investor Contacts:

Mark Tadros

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the Company's business plans and expected future growth. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

