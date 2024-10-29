Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2024) - American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC Pink: ADHC) announced today that Glucoguard, has competed the "MADO" Mobile Application and Design Outline as required for the Dexcom API Integration.

This outline has been submitted to the software design team to finalize the integration process through the Dexcom Development Partner Program.

The proprietary AI based algorithm outlined in the MADO is the backbone of the Glucoguard App and the foundation for the diabetes management system. The main AI component analyzes current blood sugar levels and will predictively treat lows before a potential catastrophic hypoglycemic event can occur.

Glucoguard is developing a mobile application to enable and support the functionality of the patent-pending diabetes management system. The system integrates with Dexcom's Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) technology to track blood glucose levels and then respond to fluctuations in real-time, as a preemptive solution to the potential catastrophic effects of hypoglycemia.

The mobile app will serve as an essential tool for users, connecting them directly to the Glucoguard device. The device provides glucose to patients when the AI-based Algorithm detects critical changes in glucose levels, preventing dangerous episodes of Hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). By using a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence algorithm to ensure Glucoguard offers a best-in-class approach to diabetes management.

"Events are moving rapidly with the Glucoguard Team. Once the full API integration process is complete, we will move to prototype development and full software/hardware integration," commented Glucoguard/ADHC. "Glucoguard will soon be on the map in the diabetes management sector, utilizing AI to elevate Continuous Glucose Management to the next level treatment of diabetic patients."

Shareholders will be notified as developments are finalized in the near future.

About IMD Solutions, Inc.

IMD Solutions, Inc. is a Nevada-based medical device company developing GlucoGuard, a patent-pending nocturnal glucose monitoring and delivery system for diabetic patients. The system helps prevent the dangerous effects of low blood sugar during sleep, including the potentially fatal "Death in Bed" phenomenon. Collaborating with a leading U.S. research university, a prominent biomedical engineering firm, and a major CGM company, IMD Solutions is at the forefront of diabetes management technology.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228134

SOURCE: American Diversified Holdings Corporation