MBJ Solutions, a German testing equipment specialist, recently launched two new products for developers of perovskite and perovskite silicon tandem devices. The MBJ Steady State Sun Simulator is designed for cells and small perovskite module research, and the MBJ Light Soaking Unit is for aging tests and preconditioning. Germany's MBJ Solutions, a PV industry equipment specialist, recently launched the MBJ Steady State Sun Simulator, designed for small perovskite module characterization, and the MBJ Light Soaking Unit, made for perovskite device aging tests and preconditioning. The market for ...

