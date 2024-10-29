As part of its Sustainable Energy Homes Project initiative, the Ministry of Mines and Energy has announced plans to install PV systems next year in two neighborhoods in the city of Cali that will allow a reduction of up to 100% of electricity bills for local residents. The government is also implementing sustainable electric mobility solutions for five educational institutions in the city. From pv magazine LatAm The Colombian Minister of Mines and Energy has announced the creation of an energy community through the installation of photovoltaic systems that will allow the reduction of electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...