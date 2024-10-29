Leading clinical trial software solutions innovator Greenphire has just released its annual Market Trends survey sharing invaluable insights from nearly 400 global sites, sponsors and CROs. The survey prompted participants to report on their current preferences and challenges in clinical trial operations.

The survey results reveal a clear affinity for user-friendly technology, real-time site and participant payments, and elimination of financial and logistical barriers in support of enhancing both participant and site experiences.

Additional highlights from the survey include:

97% of sites stress the importance of ease-of-use technology for participants

of sites stress the importance of ease-of-use technology for participants 95% of sites emphasize the importance of reduction of effort/time spent on a task in technology supporting their clinical trial

of sites emphasize the importance of reduction of effort/time spent on a task in technology supporting their clinical trial 94% of sponsors and CROs say accelerating study startup (e.g., budgeting and negotiations) is important in providing an optimal site experience

of sponsors and CROs say accelerating study startup (e.g., budgeting and negotiations) is important in providing an optimal site experience 86% of sites and 73% of sponsors and CROs identified real-time payment capabilities as an essential aspect for providing an optimal participant experience

As the clinical trial landscape grows in complexity, these survey results point to the most essential needs driving sponsor, CRO and site decisions when it comes to adopting new technologies and processes; increasing patient recruitment, engagement and retention; and improving research diversity.

"The key to successful trials lies with positive participant and site experiences," said Jim Murphy. "By addressing the current challenges affecting clinical research outlined in the market trends survey, as well as enhancing the current areas of success, we can work to further remove barriers to participation, relieve sites of administrative burden and drive overall trial efficiency and effectiveness to bring treatments and cures to market faster. Greenphire remains committed to that goal and will continue to evolve its best-in-class technologies to meet the needs of the evolving clinical trial landscape."

About Greenphire

Greenphire is a Thoma Bravo-backed software company specializing in providing comprehensive solutions for streamlining clinical trials. With a focus on optimizing patient and site experiences, Greenphire offers innovative software for travel and logistics support, automated patient and site payment solutions, and trial budgeting software and analytics. Greenphire Means GO.

