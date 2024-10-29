Google Chrome leads on Softonic's most downloaded internet programme ranking for 2024

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2024, the world's largest leading software distributor, has unveiled the most downloaded browser, internet, and security applications for 2024. Google Chrome tops the list as the most downloaded programme, rising from fourth place in 2023.

This reflects the application's widespread popularity and user trust. Moreover, the download figures suggest that users have not penalised Chrome for its changes to third-party cookies policy, confirming it's reliance as a primary internet browser.

Softonic's ranking is based on user downloads over the past year, showcasing other popular applications such as UC Browser, Mozilla Firefox and SHAREit, which also ranked highly in 2023. SHAREit's success, with over 1 million downloads, is largely due to its adaptability to emerging markets.

Full downloads list, 2024:

Programme Downloads Google Chrome 1.5M UC Browser 1.4M SHAREit 1 M Mozilla Firefox 850K Hamachi 600K Opera Browser 580K Xender 540K Opera GX 400K 1.1.1.1 with WARP 390K Psiphon 380K



Ferran Gavin, Director of Catalog and Traffic at Softonic, said, "We are glad to share this list with our users to recognise the software playing a crucial role in our daily online activities." He continued, "Generally, downloads do not correspond to the real market share of the products. Softonic is dedicated to promoting the discovery and distribution of quality, lesser-known products. The browsers, Opera and Firefox are great examples of this."

The evolution of the internet has significant impacted today's society. Softonic encourages users to explore these downloads and enhance their online experiences. Whilst remaining committed to providing users with a platform for the best software solutions.

For further insights, visit https://en.softonic.com/ .

About Softonic

Softonic is a leading technology company specialising in secure software distribution. The firm operates the world's leading secure software distribution platform Softonic.com. Currently available in 18 languages, the platform categorises, evaluates, and distributes over 1 million Windows, Android, and Mac programmes and solutions worldwide. Every month, over 75 million people use Softonic.com due to its robust quality control checks, which help users download virus-free software.

Founded in Barcelona in 1997, Softonic is also behind other initiatives, including GHacks, a portal for IT users, and Digital Trends, a technology news site. The company currently employs over 90 people from 22 nationalities.