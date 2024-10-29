ZenaTech Inc.

ZenaTech Enters the Drone Sensor and Components Market Establishing a New Taiwan Subsidiary to Win More US Defense Contracts for Its AI Drones



TORONTO, Ontario - ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone solutions and enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, today announced it will establish a new company in Taiwan to manufacture drone sensors and components for use in the drone products produced by its subsidiary ZenaDrone. The new company, named Spider Vision Sensors Ltd., will ensure ZenaDrone's products are compliant with the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an important requirement for the company to win more business with the US Military. Spider Vision Sensors Ltd. will manufacture drone sensors, electronics, and components such LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), thermal, infrared, multi-spectral and hyper sensors, cameras, and PBCs (Printed Circuit Boards). Having in-house manufactured sensors and components will enable ZenaDrone to have a steady supply to fulfill customer orders and drone production needs at its Sharjah, UAE, and future Arizona-based drone manufacturing facilities. Taiwan was selected due to its size and skills as an electronics hub, and the availability of low-cost alternative components versus those from China. The new company is currently at the prototype stage, and the manufacturing facility is expected to be open in November. "Establishing a drone sensor and components manufacturer in Taiwan will help bring our products to market faster and removes dependencies on any Chinese made electronics. This will position us to win more US military contracts via achieving Green UAS (Uncrewed Arial Systems) and Blue UAS certifications as an approved supplier," said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D. NDAA compliance refers to adhering to the provisions outlined in the National Defense Authorization Act, which is a U.S. federal law that specifies the budget and expenditures for the Department of Defense (DoD). The Blue USA program is a stringent government approved supplier list of drone companies that wish to do business with the DoD; suppliers must meet strict NDAA cyber security and supply chain sourcing requirements. About ZenaTech ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone solutions and enterprise SaaS solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and field service processes. With over 100 enterprise software customers using branded software solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies and cost savings. The company operates through six offices in North America, Europe, and UAE, and a growing global partner network. About ZenaDrone ZenaDrone , a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has evolved to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, and process automation, utilizing the ZenaDrone 1000 drone and the IQ series of indoor/outdoor drone products. The ZenaDrone 1000 is an autonomous drone , in a quadcopter design with eight rotors, is roughly the size of a boardroom table, is designed for stable flight, maneuverability, heavy lift capabilities, incorporating innovative software technology, AI, sensors, and purpose-built attachments, along with compact and rugged hardware engineered for industrial use. It has been used in the agriculture sector enabling smart farming, plant tracking, and crop management. ZenaDrone's products have also been piloted in the field with the US military for delivery of temperature-controlled critical medical supplies. 