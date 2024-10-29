Digimarc Validate Now Empowers Inspectors with Real-Time Product Authentication, Safeguarding Brands, Reducing Costs, and Protecting Revenue

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), a global leader in digital watermarking technologies, has announced the launch of the Digimarc Validate mobile app, a groundbreaking out-of-the-box solution designed to help businesses combat counterfeit products. The new app now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store empowers field agents with a simple, cost-effective tool for instant product authentication, protecting customers, securing revenue, and preserving brand integrity.

Powered by Digimarc's proprietary digital watermarks, Digimarc Validate offers a covert, scalable layer of security that seamlessly integrates into product packaging. With just a smartphone or mobile device, authorized inspectors can quickly authenticate products, while real-time reports flow into the Digimarc Illuminate platform, delivering actionable data and insights across the global supply chain to inform brand protection strategies.

"The rise of ecommerce, supply chain disruptions, and the growing accessibility of counterfeit technologies, have significantly increased consumer exposure to fake goods. Counterfeiting poses serious safety risks and profound economic consequences for both brands and society," said Ken Sickles, Chief Product Officer at Digimarc. "Digimarc Validate helps ensure product authenticity long before items ever hit shelves or online platforms. It offers brands a powerful tool to reduce the cost and complexity of brand protection while securing their revenue streams."

Unlike traditional anti-counterfeit solutions, Digimarc's digital watermarks offer covert, highly effective authentication and superior protection against advanced counterfeiting techniques. The Digimarc Validate app allows authorized employees, supply chain partners, and third-party inspectors to authenticate products in the field using only a smartphone camera-no additional equipment or training required. When a digital watermark is detected, users receive immediate confirmation of authenticity, and any suspicious items can be flagged and reported to the Illuminate platform in real time, giving brands a comprehensive view of potential threats across their supply chains.

"Today's launch is a game-changer," added Sickles. "This is more than just an app-it's a powerful solution that arms brands and their partners with a critical tool to combat counterfeits head-on. By putting real-time product authentication in the hands of field inspectors, we're giving businesses a decisive advantage in the fight against counterfeit goods."

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is the pioneer and global leader in digital watermarking technologies. For nearly 30 years, Digimarc innovations and intellectual property in digital watermarking have been deployed at a massive scale for the identification and the authentication of physical and digital items. A notable example is our partnership with a consortium of the world's central banks to deter counterfeiting of global currency. Digimarc is also instrumental in supporting global industry standards efforts spanning both the physical and digital worlds. In 2023, Digimarc was named to the Fortune 2023 Change the World list and honored as a 2023 Fast Company World Changing Ideas finalist. Learn more at Digimarc.com.

