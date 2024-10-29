Anzeige
UPM-Kymmene Oyj: UPM's financial reports and Annual General Meeting in 2025

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Financial Calendar) 29 October 2024 at 14:00 EET

HELSINKI, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, UPM will publish financial reports in accordance with the following schedule:

- Financial Statements Release for the year 2024 will be published on 5 February 2025 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EET

- Interim Report for January-March (Q1) will be published on 24 April 2025 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EEST

- Half-year financial report for January-June (Q1-Q2) will be published on 24 July 2025 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EEST

- Interim Report for January-September (Q1-Q3) will be published on 29 October 2025 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EET.

Annual Report 2024 including the financial statements and the Report of the Board of Directors including the Sustainability Statement will be published in English and Finnish as a pdf file on UPM's website at www.upm.com and www.upm.fi on week 10, 2025.

UPM plans to hold its Annual General Meeting in Helsinki, Finland, on 27 March 2025.

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | UPM biofore beyondfossils

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/upm-s-financial-reports-and-annual-general-meeting-in-2025,c4057982

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/upms-financial-reports-and-annual-general-meeting-in-2025-302290021.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
