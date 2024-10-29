Prosegur stands out as the only security provider on the prestigious list for the second year.

Prosegur, a global leader in innovative security solutions, proudly announces its recognition in Newsweek's 2024 World's Most Trustworthy Companies ranking for the second consecutive year. Prosegur is the only security guarding provider included on the prestigious list, ranking third within the Business Professional Services category worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241029796584/en/

Prosegur officers are always ready to help, embodying the trust that earned Prosegur a spot among Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies. (Photo: Business Wire)

With Prosegur's U.S. headquarters located in Deerfield Beach, Florida, this achievement reflects Prosegur's commitment to building trust, maintaining transparency, and delivering superior service across the U.S. security market.

Newsweek evaluated thousands of companies worldwide, focusing on corporate governance, transparency, social responsibility, and the trust placed by employees and clients. Prosegur's high ranking underscores its dedication to these standards and its ongoing pursuit of excellence. The award considered 1,000 companies with revenues exceeding $500 million, spanning 23 industries across more than 20 countries.

"Recognition for the second consecutive year speaks volumes to the steadfast trust our clients, partners, and employees have placed in Prosegur," said Ty Stafford, CEO of Prosegur Security USA. "Being the only security company on this list is a testament to the innovation, integrity, and trusted processes we deliver to our clients. We are proud to set the benchmark for excellence in the security industry."

Prosegur's foundation is built on fostering trust and accountability with its clients and employees. This accolade from Newsweek validates these efforts, showcasing the company's impact in both the U.S. and global markets. This recognition serves as a motivator for Prosegur to raise the bar further as it continues delivering innovative, sustainable, and reliable security in a constantly changing world.

Amid growing security challenges, Prosegur remains committed to providing trusted security services that ensure the safety and well-being of its clients and stakeholders. This recognition reinforces Prosegur's reputation as a market leader and strengthens its position as a trusted partner in the U.S.

https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/worlds-most-trustworthy-companies-2024

About Prosegur:

Founded in 1976, Prosegur is a global leader in security delivering cutting-edge technology and customized guarding solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses across various industries. Prosegur provides innovative security services that integrates human expertise with advanced technology for optimal protection.

Prosegur's innovative solutions, trusted professionals, and operational excellence has established the company as a global market leader in the security services industry. Prosegur is publicly listed on the Spanish stock exchange and generated €4.31 billion in revenue in 2023. With approximately 170,000 employees, Prosegur continues to build trusted partnerships with clients while setting new standards for security solutions across the globe.

For more information about Prosegur and its tailored security solutions for the U.S. market, please visit www.prosegur.us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241029796584/en/

Contacts:

Rya Manners, Vice President of Marketing North America

Email: rya.manners@prosegur.com