Automated Retail Solution Offers Unprecedented Flexibility and Unique Features

Applestone Solutions, a leader in innovative vending machine software, today announced an update to its specialty retail solution designed specifically for vending technology Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Applestone's cloud-based solution is compatible with machines running Android, Linux, or Microsoft Windows.

"Software sells hardware," said Joshua Applestone, CEO of Applestone Solutions. "OEMs who work with our software solution can cover more retail categories, accommodate more product types, and focus on what they do best selling great vending hardware while we help them meet evolving customer needs through constant software innovation. OEM distributors, resellers, solution seller partners, and VARs make substantial revenue when they sell more advanced software with OEM hardware."

Key Features:

Universal Compatibility: Operates on any vending machine running Android, Linux, or Microsoft Windows, eliminating the need for any proprietary hardware;

Operates on any vending machine running Android, Linux, or Microsoft Windows, eliminating the need for any proprietary hardware; Item-Level Tracking: Up-to-the-second awareness of sales data and inventory changes;

Up-to-the-second awareness of sales data and inventory changes; Pricing Variations : Weights, colors, sizes, expiration dates, and custom details;

: Weights, colors, sizes, expiration dates, and custom details; Multiple Network Connectivity Modes: Disconnected: Operates in challenging environments where connectivity is not guaranteed; Cloud-connected: Unlocks premium features including real-time inventory updates, instant sales reporting, and visual customization via an intuitive content management system.



"Operators and retailers want to vend everything from perishable food to electronics to regulated products, and they should be able to use exactly the right hardware for their needs," said Greg Kelleher, CTO of Applestone. "Our software solution is open and adaptable. We've geared our latest release specifically to OEMs, making our offering different from what you see from our competitors, who are typically restricted to specific hardware."

Applestone Solutions' software represents a significant leap forward in vending technology, enabling OEMs to focus on hardware innovation while leveraging unique, expansive software capabilities. The advanced item-level tracking feature is particularly valuable for retailers managing perishable goods, pharmaceuticals, or products requiring precise inventory control.

OEMs offering Applestone's open-standards solution benefit from:

Tested and proven software

Reduced internal software development costs

Satisfied customers in North America and Europe

Rapid innovation that drives revenue for OEM partners

OEMs interested in shipping this solution are invited to contact Applestone Solutions for partnership opportunities and technical specifications.

For inquiries in the USA and globally, please contact: +1 (845) 658-2288 or hello@applestonesolutions.com.

About Applestone Solutions:

Applestone Solutions was founded in 2019 by noted retail innovator and CEO, Joshua Applestone. It offers groundbreaking SaaS solutions to help retailers expand their operations, promote more products, manage inventory, and offer automated BOPIS services. It specializes in emerging vending use cases like shrinkage reduction, regulated product sales, perishable food distribution, and kiosk-based digital marketing. Thanks to its cloud-first approach and dedication to open standards, Applestone's software can easily integrate with hardware from multiple OEMs as well as communicate with retailers' existing point-of-sale, accounting, and loyalty software.

More information is available at applestonesolutions.com.

Contacts:

Emily Scanlon

+1 (845) 658-2288

hello@applestonesolutions.com

applestonesolutions.com