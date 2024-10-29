Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A2QA04 | ISIN: IL0011794802
NASDAQ
29.10.24
14:30 Uhr
18,130 US-Dollar
-0,155
-0,85 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2024 13:34 Uhr
Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite Announces Tim Tebow as Keynote Speaker for Inaugural Case-to-Closure (C2C) User Summit 2025

User Summit in Washington, D.C. will bring digital investigation leaders together to discuss industry trends and best practices

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 29, 2024(Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, announced today that Tim Tebow will keynote the Company's inaugural Case-to-Closure (C2C) User Summit, which will be held from March 31 to April 3, 2025, at the Hilton National Mall in Washington, D.C. The inaugural C2C User Summit further cements Cellebrite's position as the true end-to-end digital investigative solutions leader by bringing the brightest digital forensics minds together to discuss best practices and to obtain hands-on instruction.

Tim Tebow is a two-time national football champion, Heisman Trophy winner, first-round NFL draft pick and a former professional baseball player who is also known for his extensive advocacy work to protect children through his namesake foundation. At the C2C User Summit, Tim Tebow will address his foundation's global fight against human trafficking. His participation complements Cellebrite's Operation Find Them Allinitiative, a landmark commitment to accelerating investigations of online crimes against children.

"At the Tim Tebow Foundation, we are committed to leveraging everything we can to fight against the evil of human-trafficking and child exploitation. For far too long, vulnerable people around the world have been crying out for help, but their voices have not been heard, or worse, ignored. We want those trapped in this evil to know: we see them, we hear them, and we're doing everything we can to rescue and protect them," said Tebow. "I'm honored to keynote at Cellebrite's C2C User Summit, where I will share our heart and message with an audience of distinguished digital investigation professionals."

Cellebrite's C2C User Summit will bring industry experts and professionals from the public and private sectors together to discuss the issues, priorities and best-in-class practices around digital investigations.

During the event, the community will have opportunities to expand their network, attend training for qualified professional credit and grow their knowledge tailored to every level of the investigative process, with specific content for examiners, investigators, prosecutors and corporate professionals.

"This convergence of our industry's best minds is an important step to empower the community to address the exponential growth of digital evidence around the world," said Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite CEO. "We are honored to pioneer this critical event and in doing so equip those working within the private and public sectors with the newest and most innovative technologies, services and knowledge."

In addition to Tebow, more than three dozen speakers will address a variety of digital investigative topics including:

  • Conor O'Sullivan, Detective, An Garda Síochána - Discussing the largest drug seizure in Ireland's history that was dead in the water on a cargo ship until he was able to access digital evidence from two smartphones.
  • Geraldine Blay, Detective, Seminole County Sheriff's Office - Discussing how digital forensic analysis assisted in finding the pattern of life of a porn-obsessed killer.
  • Julie Lewis, President & CEO, Digital Mountain, Inc. - Explaining how Generative AI has impacted digital investigations from data security risks to authentication issues and approaches.
  • Page McBeth, Former Special Agent, Oregon Department of Justice; Subject Matter Expert, Cellebrite - Conducting a panel discussion on high-profile crimes against children, including the former Homeland Security Investigations agent who investigated "The Vickie Series" - widely distributed child sex abuse material from the mid-2000s.

To register for the C2C User Summit and learn more about the event, click here.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's, or follow us on X at @Cellebrite.

Media
Victor Ryan Cooper
Sr. Director of Global Corporate Communications
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com
+1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760


